The family of the wife, Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor, the oldest son of Elder Frank Donkor, has stormed the house of the man of God to pay their condolences

In a video, the in-laws of the man of God were seen presenting clothes and other valuable items to the Donkors, as tradition may require, while they mourn with them

This came ahead of the burial rites of Frank Amoanyi Donkor and his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, which will take place on March 28, 2026, at the forecourt of the State House

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The family of Naomi Donkor, the wife of Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor, a son of Elder Frank Donkor of Hebron prayer camp, have surfaced as they pay their condolences to the bereaved family.

The family of Naomi, the wife of the late Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor, storms Elder Donkor's residence to pay their condolences. Image credit: @sheshebron, @elderoforihebron

Source: Facebook

The nation continues to mourn the two sons of the clergyman who lost their lives on March 16, 2026, in a heartbreaking aircraft incident.

The duo were killed when the two-seater light aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community One. According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, was travelling from Ho to Accra and was scheduled to arrive at its destination at 3:20 p.m., but lost radio contact around 2:18 p.m.

Following their tragic death, reports emerged that the eldest, Captain Frank, had tied the knot three months before the incident, adding another emotional twist to the heartbreaking event.

Frank Donkor’s wife weeps uncontrollably

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visited the home of Elder Frank Donkor and his family to commiserate with them on the tragic loss of their sons.

The delegation was led by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, and other leading members of the party and government.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Captain Frank Donkor’s wife, Naomi, was seen arriving to take her seat for the meeting with the delegation.

She shed inconsolable tears over her profound loss and was consoled by her father-in-law, Elder Frank Donkor.

The heartwrenching scene stirred emotional reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing their condolences to Naomi and praying for God’s strength for her.

The TikTok video is below:

Family of Captain Frank’s wife pays condolences

The family of Naomi has finally paid their condolences to their in-laws days after the death of their daughter's husband and his brother.

In a video shared on social media, they were seen presenting clothes and other items to the Donkors, believed to be a traditional requirement.

This came ahead of the burial rite of the duo. Elder Frank Donkor had announced that the funeral observation will take place on Saturday, March 28, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The event is aimed at allowing family, friends and the general public to pay their last respects to the departed souls.

The TikTok video of Naomi's family is below:

The surviving wife of Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor cries uncontrollably as she mourns her husband. Image credit: @sheshebron

Source: Instagram

Elder Frank Donkor weeps during service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor wept during a recent church service held at the Hebron Prayer Camp.

In a video, the man of God was seen leading a worship session and pouring out his grief through tears and music, sparking emotional responses on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh