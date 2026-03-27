The father of the two sons who died in the Tema plane crash on March 16, 2026, has expressed deep gratitude to President Mahama for his support

Elder Frank Donkor addressed his congregants, sharing funeral details and inviting supporters to join the family in bidding their sons a final farewell

The grieving father also shared that his son had signed a multi-million-dollar contract just hours before the tragic plane crash near Tema

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Elder Frank Donkor has expressed profound appreciation to the president of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

The cleric praised the president for his role in arranging a befitting funeral for his two sons, who tragically died in an aircraft crash in Tema on March 16, 2026.

Elder Frank Donkor thanks President Mahama for aiding his sons' funeral arrangements after a tragic aircraft crash. Image credit: @JDmahama/X, @abofkaytv/TikTok, Elder Frank Donkor/Facebook

Source: UGC

The grieving father shared details of the funeral, which is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2026, and praised the government for providing the State House for the ceremony at no cost.

Elder Donkor described the gesture as a significant support to his family during this period of mourning.

"Please come and support my family and me to send off our sons beautifully this Saturday. We are all going to the State House. This government has done well. The President has come in to give us this State House for free," Elder Donkor said.

The man of God also extended gratitude to his congregants for their unwavering support.

"God bless you all. He should make your children also become great ones," he concluded.

Watch the acknowledgement below.

Elder Donkor address congregant after sons demise

Also, Captain Frank Donkor’s death has taken on a deeper, tragic meaning after Elder Frank Donkor disclosed he had just signed a multi-million dollar contract before his death.

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a fixed-wing microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, travelling from Ho to Accra, crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

The deceased were later identified as sons of the beloved Ghanaian preacher, Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

Elder Frank Donkor speaks about his son, Captain Frank Donkor's last contract that he signed hours before he died in the Tema plane crash. Image credit: @gossips24tv, @sheloveshebron1

Source: TikTok

On March 21, 2026, the Donkor family released a statement addressing the tragedy for the first time since it occurred.

“With a heavy heart of loss, the Wettey and Donkor families announce the passing of our beloved sons, Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, following the tragic microlight aircraft crash at Tema Community 1 on March 16, 2026,” the statement said.

“Frank and Elijah were not just sons of Elder & Mrs Frank Donkor; they were bright lights within our families, full of promise, warmth, and life.”

Following the release of the statement, Elder Donkor spoke to his congregation on Sunday, March 22, describing the loss as God's will.

The TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor speaking with his congregation is below.

Captain Donkor signed million-dollar contract before death

In a video shared by the blogger Aba the Great on Instagram, Elder Frank Donkor addressed his son’s death for the first time.

Speaking to the Hebron Prayer Camp congregation on Tuesday, March 24, he stated that Captain Donkor had signed a multi-million dollar contract to serve as a flight instructor for a new training school being established by foreign investors in Ho on the day of the crash.

“My elder son (Frank) was a pilot instructor, so they went for a deal involving the Ho Airport, in conjunction with a University, they had gone to bring investors from abroad to open a pilot and engineering school. Many of our church members would have benefited,” Elder Donkor said.

“He flew the plane to Ho; he had been going back and forth in recent days, and on his last trip, he signed a multi-million dollar contract with the foreign investors. He died on the return journey,” he added.

The Instagram post of Elder Frank Donkor speaking about his son’s last deal is below.

Captain Frank Donkor's last words emerge

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Frank Donkor's last words before his tragic demise emerged online and stirred renewed sorrow over his passing.

Speaking with his congregation, Elder Frank Donkor said he spoke to his son while airborne and flying, and he told him they would speak in about five minutes once he landed, moments before the plane crashed.

Source: YEN.com.gh