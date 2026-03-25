A Ghanaian lady who relocated to Canada has triggered reactions after returning home.

The lady indicated that she was faced with hardship, coupled with difficulty finding a sustainable job

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video have shared varied opinions on her decision

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young Ghanaian lady who relocated to Canada in a quest to seek better opportunities has finally returned home after two years.

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, Lindain disclosed she moved to Canada in December 2023 and returned home in December 2025.

A Ghanaian lady returns to Ghana after staying in Canada for two years. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a trip down memory lane, the young lady said her quest to move abroad was premised on the difficulty of getting a job in Ghana.

Her luck shone when she got the opportunity to pursue further studies in a business-related program in Canada.

She admitted that securing a job initially after her studies became a challenge, mainly based on her choice of program.

Lindain indicated she finally got a job, but realised that covering her expenses was becoming a challenge, hence prompting her decision to return home.

"It was like I was working but could not save because I was earning 17 dollars an hour. From that, I was paying rent and going to the supermarket."

Quizzed on the reaction of loved ones on learning she wanted to return home from Canada, Lindain stated that there was an initial objection.

"People wondered why I would move to Canada and want to come back."

She concluded by saying her situation would have been different had she pursued a health-related program, particularly as jobs abound in that area for persons desiring to live in Canada.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens comment on Ghanaian’s return home

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on her return from Canada. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions:

@SamuelTenadu-c8q stated:

"My dear sister, you took the best decision. You can make it in Ghana based on the exposure you have experienced. Aburokyire is not meant for everyone. You have freed yourself from the stress and depression of Aburokyire."

@Kof_Believer commented:

"She made the right decision. Life in Oyiboland is not easy and not for everyone. Have you observed that all the shipments those in Oyiboland send to Ghana to sell are bought by those living in Ghana?"

@johncoffie9553 stated:

"People did business and have good jobs. One guy did a one-year master’s in business at the University of Winnipeg and now has a job in Canada."

@alexanderasante7983 commented:

"I really respect everyone who comes on the show to share their experiences and stories. Most of us are learning from them, but some forget about the God factor. It’s difficult everywhere on this planet, but once you acknowledge the God factor, the story becomes a little bit different. That’s how I feel."

Lady returns home from Germany

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady took the bold step to return home from her stay abroad.

In an interview, she talked about the flaws of living abroad as her reason for moving back to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh