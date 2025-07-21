Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has been left emotional after viewing the footage of Amanda Agyapong spoon-feeding Moesha Boduong

The controversial social media personality opened up about how Moesha's issues had impacted her life

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to also share their thoughts on Moesha Boduong's health challenges

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has reacted to the viral video of embattled model and actress Moesha Boduong's recent interaction with Amanda Agyapong.

Joyce Mensah Saddened By Moesha Boduong's Predicament After "Spoon-Feeding" Video Goes Viral

Moesha recently made the headlines after her close friend, Amanda, visited her residence to monitor the progress she had made during her recovery from a severe stroke.

In the footage that went viral on social media, Amanda Agyapong spoon-fed Moesha Boduong with rice from an aluminium foil plate.

As the embattled socialite ate her food, her friend started a conversation with the embattled socialite, whose eyes lit as she placed her left hand on her mouth in amazement.

The sad video triggered sadness from Ghanaians, with many shedding tears and left brokenhearted after seeing Moesha Boduong's current predicament.

Joyce Mensah saddened by Moesha Boduong's situation

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah recently took to her official Facebook page to share the viral footage from Amanda Agyapong's visit to Moesha Boduong's residence.

Reacting to the video, the controversial social media personality expressed that she was saddened by the embattled socialite's current state.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah noted that she had learnt many lessons from Moesha Boduong's ongoing health issues. She also prayed for her to overcome her predicament and regain full fitness.

She wrote:

"Hmm, Moesha paaa nie. Her friend visited her yesterday and was feeding her because she cannot feed herself. May the universe touch her. Your health is your wealth. I have learnt a lot from this lady may the universe have mercy on her Amen."

The video of Joyce Mensah reacting to the video of Moesha Boduong being spoon-fed by Amanda Agyapong is below:

Moesha Boduong's battle with stroke and recovery

A few years ago, Moesha Boduong, a once-vibrant popular figure in showbiz, was struck with a severe stroke that left her battling for her life.

The ailment left the socialite bedridden for two years. The right side of her body was paralysed, which affected her ability to walk freely without assistance from people around her.

Within the past year, the socialite has frequented churches and traditional herbalists in search of a solution to her medical condition.

Moesha Boduong also experienced massive financial issues due to the cost of her treatment, leading to her brother soliciting funds via a GoFundMe. Many Ghanaians, including musician Becca, made significant financial contributions.

In recent months, Moesha Boduong has made rapid progress in her recovery from the stroke and has shared encouraging updates in videos.

Joyce's remarks about Moesha's predicament stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Ama Asare commented:

"Nothing lasts on this earth except the word of God."

Naki Djangmah said:

"Ampa o. Life is really a book to study and understand."

Kenny Jicks wrote:

"Humility counts in life. I heard her talk about how any man who wants to date her must have cars more expensive than hers and that she has a Range Rover. See how life humbles the proud."

Amanda Agyapong clarifies Moesha spoon-feeding video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amanda Agyapong clarified the video of herself spoon-feeding Moesha Boduong after backlash from Ghanaians.

Kennedy Agyapong's wife also provided a fresh update on Moesha's health condition in a social media post.

Amanda Agyapong's remarks about the video triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

