The Gbese District Court has cleared the way for the extradition of Frederick Kumi after dismissing his legal team’s arguments

The court ruled there was no evidence to support claims of political persecution or entrapment in the alleged romance fraud case

With the main legal obstacle removed, Abu Trica now has a 15-day window to appeal before extradition proceedings move forward

The reason behind the Gbese District Court’s denial of Abu Trica’s lawyers' request for his release has emerged after the court cleared the way for his extradition.

The reason behind the Gbese District Court's decision to clear the path for Abu Trica's extradition emerges. Image credit: AbuTrica

Source: Instagram

Popular Ghanaian businessman and socialite, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and several Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to the US Justice Department, the Ghanaian was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance fraud schemes.

The US requested his extradition from Ghana, and his lawyers have challenged the case at the Gbese District Court.

On March 27, 2026, the court delivered a ruling that cleared the path for Abu Trica’s extradition, sparking massive reactions on social media and attempts to understand the judge’s decision.

Below is an Instagram video of Abu Trica arriving at the Gbese District Court for his hearing.

Why Gbese Court denied Abu Trica’s release

According to myjoyonline, the trial judge ruled that no evidence supported the defence’s claims about the nature of Abu Trica’s prosecution.

Abu Trica’s lawyers had argued that his prosecution was driven by political motives, claiming that authorities lured him into committing offences through entrapment.

However, the judge slapped down the claims and said the defence had produced no evidence to support their motion.

Effectively, the ruling removed the sole remaining legal roadblock to Abu Trica’s extradition.

The Gbese District Court judge also granted Abu Trica a 15-day window to contest the decision, allowing his legal team time to file an appeal or seek a review.

Subject to these additional legal processes, Abu Trica’s extradition would then be set to proceed.

Below is an Instagram video of Abu Trica departing the Gbese District Court after the hearing.

Reactions to Abu Trica's pending extradition

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Abu Trica's extradition moving closer following the Gbese District Court's ruling.

NanaQuarme II said:

"I am very sad today! 😭😭😭."

Gladys Takpa wrote:

"Awwn, I don’t know him, but this is so sad 🥹😫🥺."

Honeywealth commented:

"I don't know him, but I feel he is even tired!! So can’t the law do something about his case? He is heartbroken 💔. I really feel for him. 🥺"

Renee Bags 🛍️💰💰 said:

"Awwww, he is even tired. What is all this?"

Supporters cheer and hold banners for Abu Trica outside Gbese District Court amid allegations of an $8 million scam. Image credit: TinaNewsGh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica's fans demand release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's fans demanded his release from the state authorities.

Appearing before the court on March 25, a crowd of youths, comprising his friends from Swedru, gathered outside the court to show support for the social media personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh