A supporter of Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has been arrested for allegedly threatening a judge at the Gbese District Court

The arrest followed a ruling by the Gbese District Court permitting Abu Trica’s extradition to the United States to face charges in an $8 million romance scam

It remains unclear whether the protester will be prosecuted or released with a caution, as authorities have not commented on the incident

A supporter of self-styled businessman Frederick Kumi has been taken into police custody for allegedly making threats against the judge presiding over his case.

The incident occurred after the Gbese District Court in Accra ruled in favour of allowing Abu Trica to be extradited to the United States of America to face charges related to an alleged romance scam involving $8 million.

A supporter of Abu Trica was detained by police after allegedly threatening a judge at the Gbese District Court. Photo credit: Dek360/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The protester, reportedly emotional over the court’s decision, argued that the businessman was responsible for the daily welfare of hundreds of people and should therefore be allowed to walk free.

He allegedly warned that if the court refused to release Abu Trica, he would take matters into his own hands and attack the justices handling the case.

Following these remarks, police officers present at the scene detained the man for allegedly making threatening statements targeting the district court judge.

It is not yet known whether the protester will face prosecution or be released with a caution. The police have yet to issue an official comment on the matter.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Lawyer explain ruling on Abu Trica's case

A member of the legal team representing Abu Trica has addressed the media following a court ruling delivered on March 27, 2026, offering clarity on its implications for the case.

Photo credit: Abu Trica/Facebook

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, the legal expert explained that the ruling does not mean Abu Trica will be extradited immediately.

He noted that the defence team has a 15-day window to file an appeal, should there be sufficient grounds to challenge the decision.

While he did not confirm whether the team will proceed with an appeal or allow the ruling to stand for the client’s extradition, his comments have generated widespread discussion.

According to him, the legal team had earlier presented arguments in court pointing to a political connection influencing the progression of the case.

He indicated that this concern had been raised, but it did not yield the desired outcome.

"This is a bit difficult, but there’s a political connection," he said, explaining the position they had put before the court.

The future of the young man remains uncertain as observers and supporters await the next steps from his legal team and how the case will unfold in the coming days.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Investigation notice placed on Abu Trica's mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO tagged Abu Trica's mansion in Agona Swedru with an investigation notice.

In a video, an inscription announcing that the embattled socialite's properties had been marked for investigation as part of the court case.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express their opinions on the development regarding Abu Trica's mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh