Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, appeared before the Gbese District Court over an alleged $8 million romance scam

A crowd of youths, comprising his friends from Swedru, gathered outside the court to show support for the social media personality

Supporters cheered and chanted “Free Abu, Free Abu” as he was escorted by security personnel into the courthouse

Ghanaian social media personality Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, appeared at the Gbese District Court today, March 25, 2026, facing charges related to allegedly masterminding an $8 million romance scam.

The scam, which defrauded victims of millions of dollars, garnered widespread attention due to its scale and the involvement of U.S. federal authorities.

Supporters cheer and hold banners for Abu Trica outside Gbese District Court amid allegations of an $8 million scam. Photo credit: TinaNewsGh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Outside the court, a large group of youths gathered to show support for Abu Trica, cheering him like a hero as he was escorted into the courthouse by security personnel.

The supporters chanted slogans such as “Free Abu, Free Abu”, signaling their solidarity and encouragement amid his legal battle.

The lawyer defending the socialite, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, insists that there is no case against his client and has vowed to challenge any attempts at extradition.

The courtroom proceedings keep drawing significant attention from the local community, with supporters voicing frustration over what they perceive as undue delays and irregularities in the handling of the case.

Abu Trica was initially released but later rearrested by the Narcotics Control Board on fresh charges, prompting the ongoing protests outside the court.

Demonstrators demanded transparency in the judicial process while emphasising their support for Kumi. More details on the case and subsequent court proceedings are expected to follow.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Abu Trica arrives for extradition case verdict

Embattled Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica has appeared at the Gbese High Court ahead of the final verdict in his US extradition case.

Ghanaian social media star Abu Trica is greeted by a crowd of youths showing solidarity as he faces court charges. Photo credit: Dek360/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

Fans gather outside the courthouse to express support for Abu Trica amid ongoing legal proceedings. Photo credit: Abu Trica/TikTok

Source: Instagram

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica gets visibly emotional after hearing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica got visibly emotional after a judge adjourned his court hearing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

In a video, the socialite was near tears as security operatives escorted him from the court premises into a vehicle. Abu Trica's public appearance after his court hearing triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh