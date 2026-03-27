Nigerian beauty queen Anna Ebiere Banner has welcomed her second child, sharing the joyful milestone with fans on Instagram

The former Miss Nigeria and actress, who has a daughter with popular musician Flavour, celebrated her growing family in a viral post

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising her and sending blessings to the newborn

Popular Nigerian beauty queen Anna Ebiere Banner has stirred joy on social media after announcing the delivery of her second child.

Popular Actress and Beauty Queen Anna Banner Celebrates Newest Addition to Family

Source: Instagram

Anna Banner took to Instagram on Friday, March 27, 2026, to share an image of her baby bump and announce the good news to fans.

"Our forever started....then grew. #mamaof2," she wrote.

A second post showed more photos of her in her maternity glow and with a caption indicating that her family of three - herself, her daughter, and her partner - had now become four.

"And 3 became 4 ❤️," she wrote.

Ebiere's post triggered positive reactions on social media as many netizens praised her over her latest bundle of joy.

A former winner of the Miss Nigeria pageant and a beloved actress, Ebiere has a child with Nigerian singer Flavour, known as Sophia.

The Instagram post with details of her new addition is below.

Ebiere won Nigeria’s most beautiful pageant in 2013 and represented the country at the Miss World 2013 pageant.

She made her acting debut in 2014, appearing in the Nigerian television series Super Story. In 2015, the producer of Super Story, Wale Adenuga, offered her another role due to her talents, casting her in Too Blind To See. Her other credits include starring in Lovers and Sinners 12.

Below is an Instagram post of Anna Banner flaunting her baby bump.

Reactions to Anna Banner’s new child

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Anna Banner welcoming her second child.

jemimaosunde said:

"The most beautiful girl! Congratulations, my darling 🥹😍❤️💃🏽🥰."

joytenkiri wrote:

"Jesus !!! Can I like these pictures one millions times? My baby is a mother of two 👏👏 come and see oh come and seeee 🎶🎶 come and see what the Lord has done come and see what the Lord 🎶 💃❤️ congratulations my golden girl 🎉🎊❤️."

cheriemelody4 said:

"Na every day I dey see new maternity shoot styles....I dey save tire😂😂.😂. Congratulations, Anna."

omoshewa_rhaph wrote:

"This woman is fine abeg❤️❤️. May God bless the newborn 🙏😍."

junie_flames commented:

"This year is for all the moms of a 10-year-old. God is really doing wonders.”

Source: YEN.com.gh