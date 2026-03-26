A Nigerian woman who moved to Ghana shared her thoughts and what she has learnt living in the West African country

The lady highlighted the cultural differences in lifestyle pace and emphasised the need for patience while living in Ghana

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section with their different thoughts on the matter

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A Nigerian lady living in Ghana shared how her relocation to their neighbouring country changed her perception and taught her patience.

The young lady compared the fast-paced life in Nigeria to what she described as the slow lifestyle in Ghana.

A Nigerian lady in Ghana compares the lifestyle in both countries. Photo credit: @askghmedia/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young lady said that when she first arrived in Ghana, she was always upset and wanted things to be done as fast as it was in Nigeria.

However, she did not get it that way and needed to adapt to the Ghanaian system.

She gave instances, including when she went to the hairdresser's salon and how long it took for her hair to be done.

She concluded that anybody coming from Nigeria to Ghana must learn to be patient before arriving in the country.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to a Nigerian's perspective of Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@aNewGetrude said:

"As annoying as it sounds, I get what she meant. The first time I went to Kumasi, I struggled. The pace, the service, everything felt slow. Likeee, it’s just water I’m buying, can’t you be fast??? But that’s the thing… not every city runs on the same urgency. City cultures are different. If you’re the visitor, you don’t force your rhythm. You learn theirs."

@KSnetne wrote:

"Calling a whole country 'slow' while comfortably living there is wild. If the pace was that bad, why relocate? Sometimes it’s not the country, it’s just perspective that needs upgrading."

@Jnart_classic said:

"Ghanaians are the Germans of Africa. Everyone tries to complain and throw shade at them to get them to change. The fact is, you can't easily change them... People are always making lame jokes about Germans and Ghanaians. The slow part is somehow true though.… 😂😂."

@fviantevik wrote:

"Slow also partially accounts for the 13-year difference in life expectancy, as well as relative discipline, i.e., queueing, obeying traffic lights, etc. Needless haste leads to haphazard behaviour and cutting corners for money and to prove you are 'sharp', hence the state of Nigeria."

@KwameBerry_

"Went to Lagos and realised speed is a lifestyle 😭. Everyone was walking fast… even a madman was moving like he had a 9am meeting. I was like eii… where is everybody going☠️."

Source: YEN.com.gh