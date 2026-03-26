Adiza Ibrahim, aka Kuburah Diamond, the first wife of Ghana's high commissioner designate to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Baba Sadiq, has celebrated a major milestone with her husband in their marriage.

Baba Sadiq's First Wife Celebrates 10th Marriage Anniversary With Husband, Lovely Photos Emerge

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, Baba Sadiq and Adiza Ibrahim marked the 10th anniversary as a prominent married couple in Ghana.

To mark the special occasion, the first wife of the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Okaikoi Central constituency parliamentary candidate took to her official Facebook page to share photos of herself with her husband and pen an emotional message.

In the photos, Adiza looked gorgeous with heavy makeup in her red traditional abaya dress as she posed beside her husband, who wore a traditional agbada outfit paired with a cap.

The couple showcased their close bond as they beamed with smiles in front of the camera.

In her post, Adiza, who is currently the head of marketing at Electroland Ghana, reflected on her journey with Baba Sadiq as a married couple and expressed optimism for their years ahead.

She prayed for Allah's blessings on her husband and the lovely children they have welcomed throughout their marriage.

She wrote:

"It’s been ten (10) years of Allah Did in marriage and seventeen (17) years of knowing each other. Insha Allah, forever to go! In this Duniya (earth) and Akhira (hereafter). Ameen."

"May Allah shower us with love, patience, and happiness and bless our offsprings to be the coolness of Allah and be of immense benefit to us and humanity."

"Our Lord, grant us from among our spouses and offspring comfort to our eyes and make us an example for the righteous."

Adiza's post gathered many reactions from Ghanaians, who flooded the comment section to celebrate her and Baba Sadiq on their marriage anniversary.

The Instagram post of Baba Sadiq's first wife Adiza Ibrahim celebrating her 10th marriage anniversary with her husband is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh