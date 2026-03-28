The newly appointed head of the late Daddy Lumba's family was seen at the celebration of the life of Maame Akosua Serwaa, the legend's first wife

The new Abusuapanin walked to the event grounds with some family members following him, and all wearing the chosen cloth for the event

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the event

The first wife of late music legend Daddy Lumba, some of his family members and loved ones organised an event to celebrate the life of Akosua Serwaa at the University of Ghana, Legon on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The celebration of the life of Maame Akosua Serwaa saw several loved ones present to show their appreciation to the female music producer.

The new Abusuapanin of Daddy Lumba's extended family shows up at the celebration of life of Akosua Serwaa. Photo credit: @tinanewsgh

Source: Facebook

The newly appointed head of Daddy Lumba's extended family was also present at the celebration of Akosua Serwaa.

The new head of the late music legend's family was seen in the official clothes for the ceremony. He had traditionally clad the cloth.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Daddy Lumba's new family head outdoored

The new family head was outdoored during the burial of Daddy Lumba's nephew Kofi Lumba on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

A woman who was in black took the microphone to introduce the new family head to those who were present at the funeral ceremony.

In an Instagram video, the woman hailed the new family head with appellations before asking him to stand so everyone could see him.

When he stood up, the crowd clapped and cheered him as a way of showing their love.

Daddy Lumba's family officially outdoors new head after removing Abusuapanin Tupac. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook, @gossips24tv/IG & @abrewananatv/TikTok

Source: UGC

After rising to his feet, the woman asked him to address those present. The new family head took the microphone and shared a few words with those present.

He called for a united and loving family and thanked them for seeing him as worthy to lead them.

"I am grateful to my family members for appointing me to lead them. I only seek that the family will be united in love. I won't talk much, but to thank the family for the trust they have in me."

Reactions to celebration of Akosua Serwaa

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Maame Akua Love on Facebook. Read them below:

Susu Boss said:

"He is the Abusuapanyin of team legal wives."

Jupiter Olympic wrote:

"Is it going to be a huge success or a big flop? Time will tell."

Missabena Precious said:

"Even the walking alone shows he is an educated person. Not the bleaching one 😂😂."

Jack Boat wrote:

"Beautiful one there, why wait for people who are not family members to decide for you hmmm, Ghana."

Ard Leyon said:

"Where are the Family and friends? Please, are the children abroad writing Exams this week?"

Francis Effah Mensah wrote:

"But for today, I didn't know that controversies around the death, burial and funeral litigation and chaos can easily turn to the celebration of a surviving first widow. This is very historic in our culture and practices. We learn and encounter new things every day 🤣🤣🤣."

Myss Kuuks said:

"So she wanted her own fans...ei Sister Akosua Serwaa."

Queen Chanty Bae wrote:

"Until I see her children around, my comment dey in my head."

Eunice Ekeke said:

"They are even singing funeral songs, ah...They should have waited and properly prepared a befitting celebration for her."

Source: YEN.com.gh