Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late singer Daddy Lumba, has finally arrived in Ghana ahead of his celebration of life

In a trending video, a massive crowd, believed to be members of Team Legal Wives, stormed the airport to welcome her

The emotional scene has caused a stir online as users shared their thoughts, given that the celebration is still in court

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Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has finally touched down in Ghana for her husband's second funeral, organised by the Team Legal Wives.

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife lands in Ghana for his celebration of life organised by Team Legal Wives. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, @thekdn

Source: Facebook

Following the highlife legend's burial rites on December 13, 2025, Papa Shee and members of “Team Legal Wives” announced there would be another funeral ceremony for Lumba. According to him, the controversial event will be held on March 28 and 29.

He added that the venue would no longer be in Kumasi but in Accra, indicating that it would be a celebration of a life well lived by the legend.

After his announcement, reports emerged that the Accra High Court had granted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu permission to seek an injunction against the event.

In subsequent interviews, Daddy Lumba's family head reiterated his plan to stop the second funeral from happening several weeks after the first one was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2026.

He slammed Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh for refusing to attend the late musician’s funeral, blaming them for how things turned out.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, Tupac's legal representatives, Daddy Lumba's immediate family members, and evangelist Papa Shee and their lawyers appeared at the Accra High Court for a hearing. Following the short proceedings at the Accra High Court, the judge adjourned the case to Monday, March 23, 2026.

However, the lawyer of Team Legal Wives filed for an abridgement of time, provided the said date was a holiday. After several considerations, the court adjourned the final hearing to Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The Instagram video of the last appearance in court is below:

Akosua Serwaa in Ghana for Lumba's second funeral

Despite the case still being in court, Akosua Serwaa has landed in Ghana ahead of the celebration of life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a massive crowd believed to be members of the Team Legal Wives stormed the Accra International Airport to welcome their leader.

The emotional scene saw the sister of Lumba, Akosua Brempongmaa, Papa Shee, Mama China, and the like present. The moment has triggered a stir on social media as users have reacted massively.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa is below:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's return to Ghana

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana ahead of Lumba's celebration of life.

Akua wrote:

“Welcome back home, Sweet Maame Akosua Serwaa.”

Derrick Prince wrote:

“Are Lumba's kids still in school, or will they come for the event?”

Gloria wrote:

“Why can't they keep it a secret when she is coming? This is serious ooo. Saturday will be sweet.”

Dora Mensah wrote:

“Our only legally married wife and superstar. Love you, mummy.”

Manedaswo wrote:

“Sweet, beautiful, gorgeous, and classy mummy Akosua Serwaa Papabi. Welcome home, we really love and appreciate you, darling Mama Lumba.”

Abusuapanin Tupac files in court for an injunction to be placed on Daddy Lumba's second funeral. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Lupsnews

Source: TikTok

Ga-Dangbe authorities storm Lumba's residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ga traditional authorities stormed Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon to summon its occupants over alleged reports of the musician being buried there.

In a video, representatives of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse clashed with Daddy Lumba's mother-in-law, Aunty Cece, who was at home but claimed to be a stranger visiting someone there.

Source: YEN.com.gh