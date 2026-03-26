Family members of Akosua Serwaa have arrived for the celebration of life despite the pending injunction saga

The court's postponement of the injunction case has sought to scuttle the event, shifting focus to Akosua Serwaa instead

Social media users have shared excitement over the family's return and striking similarities between the sisters

Some family members of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, have arrived from abroad ahead of the Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 28, 2026, despite the controversy surrounding it.

After Daddy Lumba’s controversial funeral on December 13, 2025, his immediate family members, led by his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and Papa Shee, announced a second event in his honour.

Akosua Serwaa's sisters and other family members arrive from abroad ahead of celebration of life. Photo source: Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

Dubbed The Celebration of Life of Daddy Lumba, it was scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29, 2026.

Court puts Lumba's celebration of life in limbo

After it was announced, family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu filed an injunction against it at the Accra High Court.

The case was adjourned to March 25, 2025, which saw Papa Shee and Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, all appear before the Accra High Court.

After the deliberations, the case was adjourned to April 23, 2026, throwing the fate of the planned celebration into limbo.

Following the court's decision, Papa Shee spoke to the media, claiming there would be a celebration, but this time around, not for the late Daddy Lumba but for his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

“We will celebrate Akosua Serwaa,” he announced.

Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee are among the parties sued over the Celebration of Life for Daddy Lumba. Image credit: EvangelistPapaShee

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa's sisters arrive for life celebration

True to Papa Shee's words, fliers surfaced indicating that the original celebration had been changed for Akosua Serwaa, with the University of Ghana Stadium as the new venue.

The arrival of Akosua Serwaa's sisters and other family members confirms the change of plans.

In videos making rounds on social media, Serwaa, who also arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, was seen welcoming the family.

One of the videos showed Akosua Serwaa, dressed in black, interacting with those who had arrived as Ebi Se Eye Aduro, one of her late husband's songs that he dedicated to her, played in the background.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another video shared on Facebook by Dadzie Multimedia showed Akosua Serwaa introducing those present and explaining her relationships with them.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's sisters' arrival

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Hawa Aziz said:

"They resemble each other 🥰."

thickplantmum🌿said:

."USA ne UK borga's nu alande ooooh.hw3 ne f3🥰🥰🥰. Maa Serwaa and her siblings are all so beautiful 🥰."

🌸🌺Miss A Milly 🌺 🌸❤️❤️ said:

"They look rich and educated 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Afua ❤️🌹 said:

"They share such a striking resemblance. Wow 🤩"

justthatyouknow said:

"Such lovely family members! They look well polished, 🥰🥰🥰 thanks for coming to support your sister."

Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life cloth launched

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team had officially launched the cloth expected to be used for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life event.

The cloth design sparked intense debate online, with some fans praising the artistry while others questioned the absence of the late musician's image if it was supposed to honour him.

Source: YEN.com.gh