The lastborn among the sisters of Akosua Serwaa has sent a heartfelt message to members of Team Legal Wives

This came after they arrived in Ghana on Thursday, March 26, for the purported celebration of life for Lumba's first wife

Her profound words have sparked admiration on social media, as Ghanaians have commendably reacted

The late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa's younger sister, in an appreciative mood, has sent a message to all members of Team Legal Wives.

The lastborn of Akosua Serwaa's sisters has sent a heartfelt message to Team Legal Wives, thanking them for their support. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Papa Shee and Lumba's first wife went to the court with their lawyer for the hearing of the case filed by Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu, also known as Abusuapanin Tupac, to stop their planned second funeral for the late highlife legend.

After the legal proceedings, the hopes of Akosua Serwaa and members of Team Legal Wives were shattered as the court further adjourned the case to April 23, 2026, which meant no celebration of life would be held.

Papa Shee immediately addressed the media, claiming the event would be held, but unfortunately, it would not be for the late highlife artist but for his wife, Akosua Serwaa.

However, Baba Jamal and Associates, the lawyers of Abusuapanin Tupac, held a press conference to warn organisers of the ceremony, indicating that they might be sued for contempt should they hold the event or anything related.

Just when Ghanaians thought the celebration of life would not take place, the family of Akosua Serwaa, who are based outside of Ghana, have touched down in Ghana ahead of her purported event. They arrived on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

A viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh saw the siblings of Lumba's wife, alongside their husbands and other relatives.

The TikTok video of their arrival is below:

Serwaa's sister’s message to Team Legal Wives

In footage shared by Dadzie TV that has caught the attention of many observers, the lastborn among Akosua Serwaa's sisters emotionally gave her words to Team Legal Wives.

According to her, her relative did not pay or call them to assist her in fighting her battles; however, out of their good hearts, they decided to offer such genuine support.

“God richly bless you all for the support. My sister did not offer you money or plead with you to support her, but out of love and because you know what is good from bad, and you fear God, you decide to help her fight her battles. I thank you all for that,” she said.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's sisters’ message

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments following the lastborn of Akosua Serwaa's message to Team Legal Wives.

Konadu wrote:

“We are grateful for your appreciation, but you should publicly support your sister.”

Manedaswo wrote:

“Look at the way I am smiling and happy for our great, legendary, beautiful, gorgeous, classy wife, Mama Akosua Serwaa, seeing her family members around her. We really love to appreciate your darling sweet mummy kisses.”

Rita Atsupobi wrote:

“Aww! Beautiful people, God bless you all. From now till Sunday, I am an adopted Ashanti. I will go back to my tribe, Ewe, on Monday.”

Agona Ba Ola wrote:

“God richly blesses this family. We are going to strengthen our support. Team Legal Wives all the way.”

Yaa Sweetie wrote:

“Wow! I did not know she had a sister. She's beautiful, just like Akosua Serwaa. God bless them all.”

Maame wrote:

“Good to see mama happy no matter the struggle. Mama, we love you, and don't mind that lawyers, ok, we are solidly behind you till eternity.”

Papa Shee announces a celebration of life for Akosua Serwaa after the court adjourned their planned event for the late Daddy Lumba. Image credit: Evangelist Papa Shee

Source: Facebook

Attempts to block Daddy Lumba's first funeral

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that there was a similar situation when some family members of Daddy Lumba tried to block his burial in court.

The court issued an injunction but later lifted it, clearing the way for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, aka Tupac, to organise the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh