Papa Shee and his team have launched the official cloth for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life, drawing national attention

The cloth design has sparked intense debate online, with fans praising the artistry while others question the absence of Lumba’s image on it

Ga traditional leaders have also threatened to exhume Daddy Lumba’s body if proper traditional rites are not observed, raising tensions ahead of the second funeral

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Some fans of late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba have taken to social media to criticise the design of the official cloth for his upcoming celebration of life.

Daddy Lumba's fans criticise the celebration of life cloth ahead of event. Image credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook, @dadzietv/TikTok, ghanafuonsem1/Instagram

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video, family friend Papa Shee was seen alongside his team moving bundles of the custom-made cloth, which is set to be sold ahead of the second funeral and life celebration event.

The cloth, designed in black and white, features a blend of artistic elements, including birds, musical symbols, and other traditional Ghanaian motifs, intended to reflect the legacy of the late icon.

The design has since generated mixed reactions online. While some supporters praised the effort and creativity behind the design, others questioned the absence of Daddy Lumba’s image on the cloth.

A social media user, Maame_gyekyewaa, commented:

"But the cloth should have Lumba’s picture anaa??"

Despite the concerns raised, the cloth prominently features the name of the music legend, a detail that has also drawn praise from sections of the public who commended the design team’s approach ahead of the event.

The discussion continues to grow as preparations intensify for the celebration, with fans expressing varied opinions on how best to honour one of Ghana’s most influential musical figures.

Watch as Papa Shee displayed the cloth in the Instagram video below.

Ga-Adangbe leaders Threaten To Exhume Daddy Lumba’s Body

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

After hours of waiting, the family head failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah said Abusuapanin’s purported actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He said that due to Abusuapanin’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure the right thing would be done.

In response to the threats, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is a staunch supporter of the Abusuapanin, hurled insults at the Ga-Adangbe leaders on TikTok.

She swore by the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, claiming the Ga community might not be able to exhume Daddy Lumba's body as threatened.

Ga-Adangbe leaders threaten action against Afia Schwarzenegger

In a press briefing on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, speaking on behalf of the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo Palace, dismissed allegations of receiving money and gifts from some members of the late Daddy Lumba's family to speak on the matter.

He also dismissed claims that a dead individual could be buried on land belonging to the Ga-Adangbes without the permission of traditional leaders.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Ga-Adangbe leader over threats to exhume Daddy Lumba's body. Image credit: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Kotomoshi TV

Source: Facebook

In response to Afia Schwarzenegger's insults, Reverend Ankrah noted that the leaders would locate the whereabouts of the online personality and take action against her over her remarks.

The Instagram video of the Ga-Adangbe leaders threatening action against Afia Schwarzenegger is below:

Daddy Lumba's children speak amid burial saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's children spoke amid the saga around the burial site of their late father.

In a public statement, the late music icon's children noted that matters relating to his burial arrangements were private family matters.

Daddy Lumba's children also appealed for the public and media to grant them privacy to mourn their late father.

Source: YEN.com.gh