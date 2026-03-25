Organisers of the “Celebration of Life” event have been barred from proceeding after a High Court injunction stops activities at Independence Square

The order was filed on behalf of the Ekuona Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta and sought to restrain all organisers and parties from proceeding with the event

The event, which was initially scheduled for March 28 and 29, has been officially halted until further notice pending compliance with the injunction

The High Court in Accra has upheld an interlocutory injunction against the planned “Celebration of Life” event scheduled for March 28 and 29 at Independence Square.

The injunction, filed on behalf of the Ekuona Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta, restrains all organisers, agents, and affiliated parties from proceeding with the event.

Legal counsel representing the family has cautioned the general public that any violation of the court order will constitute contempt of court and may attract the appropriate legal sanctions.

Legal action by the Ekuona Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta brings the planned Independence Square event to a standstill. Photo credit: Plus1TV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A press statement issued on behalf of the family by its legal representatives, Baba Jamal and Associates, noted that the order restrained Nana Yaw Akosa (Papa Shee), Akosua Serwaa Schindler (Fosuh), Ernestina Fosuh (Brempomaa), Wofa Yaw Poku and their agents from promoting or organising any event under the theme: "Celebration of Life".

The statement read:

"The High Court-Accra ha effective today upheld the application for an interlocutory injunction filed by our client, the Head of Family of the Ekuana Royala Family of Parkoso and Nsuta, Abusua Panyin Victor Kofi Owusu (Abusua Panyin Tupac)."

"This order specifically restrains Nana Yaw Akosa (aka Papa Shee), Akosua Serwaa Schindler (Fosuh), Ernestina Fosuh (Brempomaa), Wofa Yaw Poku and their agents or assigns from organising, promoting, or hosting any event titled "Celebration of Life," which is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, 2026 at the Independence Square, Accra or elsewhere."

"By upholding this injunction, the Court totally prohibits any attempt to proceed with the celebration of life or any such event."

"The Organisers, venue providers, and active participants are hereby cautioned that defying this order constitutes Contempt of Court, which is punishable by law."

"We shall not hesitate to initiate committal proceedings against any individual who seeks to undermine the sanctity of the Court for contempt."

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Daddy Lumba's family dispute

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

Organisers of the “Celebration of Life” event barred from proceeding after a High Court injunction stops activities at Independence Square. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, and a legal tussle quickly broke out between the two over who should be his recognised legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa took the case before the Kumasi High Court but was defeated when the court refused to declare her as the only wife, instead calling both women as recognised spouses.

Another dispute broke out over Daddy Lumba's funeral, with his immediate family, including his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, calling for his December 2025 funeral to be postponed to allow for an autopsy to be conducted to determine his cause of death.

On December 12, 2025, a day before the funeral, the Accra High Court initially granted an injunction against the funeral but later reversed its decision.

Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life cloth launched

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team officially launched the cloth expected to be used for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life event.

The cloth design has sparked intense debate online, with some fans praising the artistry while others questioned the absence of Daddy Lumba’s image on it if it was supposed to celebrate him.

Source: YEN.com.gh