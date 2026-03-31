Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale questioned the Black Stars’ performance after their loss to the German national football team, saying the whole country had been worried

The dancehall star jokingly suggested a new name for the team during his TikTok Live, leaving fans talking across social media

Shatta Wale reminded the players about the recent donations made to support them, hinting that expectations had been high despite calling his own contribution the smallest

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Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has reacted strongly after the Black Stars’ latest defeat to the German national football team, expressing disappointment over the team’s poor run of form.

“Should we call you Galilee Stars?” Shatta Wale reacts after a $100,000 donation. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Ghana Football Association.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a TikTok Live session shortly after the match, the musician did not hide his frustration as he questioned why the national team continues to let Ghanaians down despite the support they keep receiving.

Shatta Wale reacted to Black Stars' form

In the emotional but humorous video, Shatta Wale said the whole country was worried about the current state of the Black Stars, adding that even the nation’s leaders and fans were concerned about the team’s direction.

He said:

“Black Stars, why are you people doing us like this? I am worried, the whole country is worried, the president is worried, everybody is worried, the fans are worried,”

Clearly disappointed, the musician jokingly wondered whether the team still deserved to be called the Black Stars due to their recent performances.

“Right now, should we call you people Galilee Stars or Black Stars?”

He asked, sparking laughter and reactions online.

Shatta reminded the team of Ghana's support

Shatta Wale also reminded the team that many public figures and well-meaning Ghanaians had shown support for them ahead of their recent games, including through financial donations.

According to him, the support was given in good faith because people wanted to see the team make the country proud on the pitch.

He said;

“The more you people are losing, the more I am also losing here. You think we just woke up and came to donate? We donated because we want you people to go and score.”

The On God hitmaker added that his own contribution was even one of the smallest compared to what others had offered, yet the expectation was still the same: to see the Black Stars fight and deliver results.

In one of the funniest moments from the live video, Shatta Wale jokingly said fans may soon have to start bringing canes to the stadium if the team does not improve.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His remarks have since generated reactions online, with many Ghanaians agreeing that the Black Stars have caused serious frustration in recent games.

Ghana recently suffered another disappointing defeat against Germany, continuing a poor stretch that has left fans worried ahead of future assignments.

Otto Addo's sack as Black Stars coach comes on the heels of successive defeats against Austria and Germany. Photo by Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has parted ways with head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before the start of this summer’s World Cup.

The 50-year-old tactician leaves with a win rate of 36.4% in his second spell in charge of the Black Stars.

In the wake of his departure, potential successors have begun to emerge, with Kwasi Appiah among the leading candidates to take over.

Source: YEN.com.gh