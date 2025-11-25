Prophet De-Lighter Roja has sparked debate on social media after prophesying about the outcome of the NPP flagbearer election

Addressing his congregation, the powerful man of God said that he had seen a vision about which of the contestants was going to emerge victorious

Prophet Roja's prophecy sparked mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing skepticism about his claim

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet De-Lighter Roja, has sparked debate online after sharing a prophecy about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race.

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and controversial businessman who served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, are vying for the position.

Other contestants include Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong and Bosomtwe MP Yaw Adutwum, but Bawumia and Agyapong are considered the frontrunners.

Prophet Roja prophesies about NPP flagbearer race

Addressing his congregation in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Roja said he had remained mute on the flagbearer race but he now has a vision to that he wanted to share.

He said supporters of the frontrunner in the race, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, should start jubilating because he had been ordained to win the race.

“Have you heard me speaking about these NPP primaries? I have remained mute on it, but I have something to say now. Bawumia's supporters should jubilate. That is it. I won't say much, I'm simply speaking in parables. They should jubilate, because victory is theirs,” Prophet Roja said.

Reactions to Prophet Roja’s NPP prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Roja's prophecy about the NPP’s flagbearer race.

okese755 said:

"If NPP delegates refuse to vote for Ken, then they should forget about winning the 2028 elections because people like me will vote against NPP."

Kophy_Darah wrote:

"This is not even news. Ken himself knows Dr. Bawumia is already way ahead in the race to win. If only Ken loved the NPP, he should join Dr. Bawumia to claim the power in 2028."

Kobbystone680 commented:

"The last time you said Ken, today Dr. Bawumia. Eiiii, may3 confused koraaa 🤣🤣."

chef.sika._official said:

"The youth need money to survive; we don’t care who wins or loses in elections. Please kindly give us 30 straight wins of teams that will win sports matches."

kweku Ebuka piaw! wrote:

"And we, the NPP, will vote for Mahama to continue than Bawumia. Apuuu anka Mahama till thy kingdom come."

Prayer Room for Ken commented:

"After 31st, we shall see the true prophet in Ghana. El Bernard vs Roja. My God."

