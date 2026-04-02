Tonto Dikeh confesses to past involvement in a cult, admitting to engaging in demonic activities

Her testimony was shared at the Women of Fire Prayer Conference in Tanzania, attended by prominent clerics

The Nollywood actress declared her redemption, stating the devil no longer has a hold over her life

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has confessed to joining a cult and engaging in demonic activities during her time in the entertainment industry, saying she once "worked so hard for the demon."

Actress Tonto Dikeh confesses to cult membership in the past. Photo source: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The actress, who recently gave her life to Christ, shared this at the Women of Fire Prayer Conference hosted by Rose Shabok in Tanzania.

The event featured other prominent clerics, including Jerry Eze, Funke Adejumo, and Halida Allice, and drew a large congregation of worshippers from across the region.

Delving deep into her past, Tonto Dikeh disclosed that her life was characterised by darkness.

"I had put my hands into so many dirty things. And did filthy things. I joined a cult and worked so hard for the demon," she said, adding that she now believes the devil no longer has any hold over her.

Tonto Dikeh framed her confession as a testimony of redemption, crediting God with pulling her back from her former life.

"The devil has lost this battle... mercy said no. I'll take you back and clean you up," she said.

Watch Tonto Dikeh's confession in the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's cult membership confession

The actress' confession triggered mixed reactions among social media users.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Okafor Cosmas Nonso said:

"I wish her repentance is real, let God use her, but if she's pretending, the consequences are great."

Emmanuel Onuobi said:

"She is not a pastor, and we all are ministers of the new covenant. Anyone can preach at every given opportunity as long as they are born again. Though she might still need to be schooled. THE GOSPEL OF CHRIST IS SALVATION SIR (Pricewill)."

Itz Noble Prince said:

"Glory to God. I believe very soon hand touch them VDM, Davido, Burna Boy, and them Wizkid all. Them too go preach the gospel."

Arc Onuoha Franklin said:

"Bro, just forget! After the movie industry, politics is another good source to crash out, but when it didn't work, the church is a bigger and silent way to cash out without any questions, with time online streaming like others will start and business booms."

Quinny Kanjo said:

"Hmmmmm, firstly, the dress is above her knees on the altar. These models of pastors we are bringing. If she dresses like this, what will Christians wear? I'm just passing."

Tonto Dikeh says she worked for the devil as a member of a secret cult. Photo source: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh reconciles with Olakunle Churchill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, had reconciled after a decade of turmoil, marking a new beginning in co-parenting

An emotional reunion facilitated by Pastor Jerry Eze brought Tonto's son back to his father, sparking heartfelt reactions.

The Nigerian actress subsequently changed her son's name back to Churchill, drawing applause from many netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh