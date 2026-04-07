Viral footage showed a tense and chaotic scene moments before Offset was reportedly shot outside a Florida casino

Gunshots were heard as people scrambled, with some seen trying to move Lil Tjay away from the area

Offset was later said to be in stable condition, while claims about Lil Tjay’s involvement remain unconfirmed

Footage circulating online has captured the tense moments before rapper Offset was reportedly shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Footage emerges of the escalation between Offset and Lil Tjay before he was rushed to the hospital. Image credit: Lil Tjay & People.com

Source: UGC

The video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, appeared to show a heated confrontation involving several men moments before gunshots rang out at the scene.

Footage of Offset and Lil Tjay's escalation

Although the footage did not clearly capture the exact moment Offset was shot, it showed what many online users have described as the escalation that led to the chaos.

In the clip, a group of men could be seen standing close to one another in what appeared to be a tense exchange. Voices were raised, body language looked aggressive, and the atmosphere quickly turned uneasy.

At one point, some individuals appeared to be trying to pull people apart, while others were seen attempting to move rapper Lil Tjay away from the area as the situation intensified.

Gunshots were fired at Hard Rock Casino

Seconds later, gunshots were heard.

The sound of the shots caused immediate panic, with people seen running in different directions as confusion broke out near the casino entrance.

Offset was later reported to have been injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

Updates that followed indicated that he was in stable condition.

The incident has since generated widespread attention online, with many social media users reacting to the footage and trying to piece together what may have happened before the gunfire.

However, despite the video surfacing online, the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear.

Authorities are yet to provide a full public explanation on what led to the shooting, and much of the speculation currently circulating online has not been officially confirmed.

Lil Tjay’s name also trended heavily after the footage spread online, largely because some of the men in the video appeared focused on getting him away from the scene before the shooting occurred.

Still, there has been no confirmed report indicating that he was injured during the incident.

For now, the viral footage has added a new layer to a story that is still unfolding.

Watch the X video below:

While it does not provide all the answers, it appears to show just how quickly a tense situation can spiral into violence.

The clip has since become one of the most discussed parts of the developing story, as fans continue to wait for more confirmed details surrounding the shooting.

Lil Tjay and Offset's beef trends after the Migos rapper is reportedly shot in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6, 2026. Image credit: Offset, LilTjay

Source: Facebook

Offset and Lil Tjay's beef explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Offset and Lil Tjay's heated beef has come into sharp focus after the Migos rapper was reportedly shot and hospitalised in Florida.

According to TMZ, Offset was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was said to be in a stable condition.

DJ Akademiks initially claimed Lil Tjay was also shot, but later clarified he was only picked up in connection with the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh