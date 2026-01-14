Former Tractor S.C. player Mojtaba Tarshiz and his wife were reportedly shot dead during protests, leaving two children behind

Former Tractor S.C. player Mojtaba Tarshiz and his wife have been shot dead by Iranian security forces amid the country’s ongoing anti-government protests.

Iran has been gripped by widespread unrest over the past two weeks, with demonstrations erupting across all 31 provinces in what is widely regarded as the most serious challenge to the regime in years.

The protests were initially sparked by rampant inflation but have since spread to more than 180 cities and towns, evolving into broader anger directed at the authorities.

According to the BBC, more than 2,000 people are believed to have been killed during the violent crackdown by security forces, although exact figures remain disputed.

A number of sporting figures have reportedly been injured or killed during the unrest, further shocking the nation.

Ex-footballer Mojtaba Tarshiz killed

Tarshiz, 47, was a former right-back who featured for several Iranian clubs during his career, including Nasaji Mazandaran, Fajr Sepasi Shiraz, Mes Kerman and Tractor Tabriz.

Azerbaijani outlet Sports News reported that he and his wife were shot and killed during demonstrations on 8 January, leaving behind two children.

Tractor S.C., one of Iran’s most successful clubs and champions of the 2024/25 Persian Gulf Pro League, were a significant part of Tarshiz’s career.

He made 73 appearances for the Tabriz-based side, and news of his death has triggered widespread grief within Iranian football circles and beyond.

The same report stated that another football figure was seriously injured during the same protest. Mehdi Lavasani, head coach of Tehran-based amateur side Mahan Novin in the Narmak district, was reportedly shot, with the bullet entering his back and exiting through his chest.

His current condition remains unclear, and no official statements have been released regarding either incident.

Mojtaba Tarshiz passes away

The turmoil comes despite Iran having qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Questions remain over whether Iranian fans, players and officials will face difficulties travelling to the tournament, with Iran currently among the countries affected by former US President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions.

Trump has claimed that “help is on its way” and said he is seeking accurate death toll figures amid conflicting reports. Speaking to reporters after returning to the White House, he said the scale of the killings appeared “significant,” adding that action would follow once clearer numbers were confirmed.

Earlier, Trump warned Iranian authorities they would “pay a big price” for the deaths, announced the cancellation of meetings with Iranian officials, and revealed he was weighing further military and economic measures, including tariffs on countries trading with Iran.

