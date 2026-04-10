Ghanaian man of God Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesied a potential injury for Mohammed Kudus in a resurfaced video

Speaking with Nana Romeo, he warned that Otto Addo’s sack had disrupted the timeline for Ghana’s World Cup success and could lead to dire consequences

The resurfaced video of Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesying about Kudus earned praise on social media after reports confirmed the player has been injured

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Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has won plaudits on social media after a prophecy he delivered about the Black Stars appeared to have been fulfilled.

Footage of Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesying about an injury to Mohammed Kudus resurfaces after the Tottenham Hotspurs forward's setback. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, RadioTamale

Source: Facebook

In a resurfaced video shared by the TikTok page Nana Romeo Exclusive on Thursday, April 9, 2026, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Embassy Ministries spoke about the Black Stars of Ghana and a potential injury to star forward, Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking in the aftermath of Otto Addo’s sacking, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah said the decision to relieve the coach of his duties had created a new branch of time which would have many unpleasant consequences for Ghanaians.

Prophet Telvin said he saw Mohammed Kudus hit with a serious injury that could potentially rule him out of the World Cup.

“They have tampered with one part of the timeline. With this newly mapped timeline, I saw something troubling that I don't know if we can correct. I saw Kudus on the pitch, they were playing, and he sat down, and it's not his normal injury.

“He was sitting down, because once they removed the coach, I checked to see if anything had changed, and we had changed so many things by interfering with that one strand of time,” he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah speaking is below.

Mohammed Kudus suffers injury setback

The resurfaced video of Prophet Telvin Sowah speaking about an injury to Kudus resurfaced after reports emerged that the Tottenham Hotspur attacker had suffered a serious injury setback that would likely keep him out of Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

On April 9, Tottenham Hotspur shared a post on social media disclosing that while training to return to fitness, Mohammed Kudus reinjured himself and might need surgery.

"We can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his return from injury. The Ghana international forward suffered a significant quad injury during our Premier League fixture against Sunderland in January.

"He had returned to team training during the past week, however will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery. We will provide any relevant further updates in due course," the statement said.

The resurfaced video emerged after Tottenham Hotspur's confirmation, leading many social media users to praise the preacher for his clairvoyance and hail him as one of the truest prophets in Ghana.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Mohammed Kudus’ new injury.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's old message about Otto Addo resurfaces after the Ghana Black Stars coach was sacked. Image credit: ProphetTelvinSowahAdjei, OttoAddo

Source: Facebook

Telvin Sowah's Otto Addo warning resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah's warning about the dire consequences awaiting Ghana if Otto Addo was sacked resurfaced after the coach was let go.

In the video, Prophet Telvin said Ghana would likely reach the quarter finals of the World Cup but needed Otto Addo to be on the bench for that to happen, despite currently facing poor results in friendly matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh