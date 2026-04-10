Prophet Clement Testimony has dropped a heated prophecy for the Black Stars after their star player, Kudus' recent setback

This came after reports emerged that the Tottenham Hotspur attacker has had a relapse and could miss the 2026 World Cup

The fresh prophecy has sparked intense reactions on social media as football lovers have shared their massive reactions

Prophet Clement Testimony has shaken the internet with a prophecy for Black Stars after Kudus' injury setback.

Prophet Clement Testimony shares prophecy for Black Stars following Kudus' setback. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, Mohammed Kudus

Source: Facebook

Since January 4, 2026, the Tottenham Hotspur attacker had been sidelined when he picked up a hamstring injury against Sunderland during a Premier League game.

Initial projections suggested a three-month recovery, raising hopes he would return shortly after the international break.

Those hopes have now faded after reports from local media indicate that Kudus has suffered a relapse during his recovery.

According to journalist Owuraku Ampofo, Kudus is set to undergo surgery after scans confirmed a fresh complication.

The setback comes just days after he resumed individual training on April 6, with a return to action appearing close.

He is now expected to miss the remainder of the season, casting serious doubt over his availability for the World Cup.

The news has sparked an emotional response from fans, many of whom took to social media to express concern and offer support.

The Instagram post announcing Kudus' setback is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony Black Stars prophecy

In a video shared on social media, Prophet Clement indicated that the Ghana Black Stars need spiritual backing as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

According to him, the dominion of the team is coming down, calling on all football lovers to pray for them.

"All the players in the Ghana Black Stars team need prayers. Spiritually, their dominion is coming down, and if care is not taken, by the time the World Cup is due, all the star players will not be available, and new players might be called as substitutes," he said.

He further shared a prophecy for Mohammed Kudus, claiming that he needs serious intervention because what seemed to be his rising is coming down.

"We need to pray for Kudus because what I saw going up has suddenly dropped," he added.

The prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media as football lovers shared mixed comments.

The TikTok video of the man of God is below:

Reactions to Prophet Testimony’s prediction

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prophet Testimony's new prediction.

Richlar Gershin wrote:

“Our Black Stars please listen to what this man of God is saying. I have a vision that I did not like football but I don't know the reason why I had the vision.”

Kwame wrote:

“The prophet has spoken. A word to the wise…”

Richy wrote:

“My vision is similar to what he is saying.”

Raymond wrote:

“Black Stars baako, prophecies bebree.”

Earlier Black Stars prophecy from Prophet Uche

The founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, earlier set social media ablaze in the wake of his prophetic declaration concerning the 2026 World Cup.

In a now-viral video, Prophet Uche, while addressing his congregation, stated that he had a vision where the Black Stars had lost their first three matches at the World Cup.

The prophetic statement from the respected man of God left church members in surprise as they shouted in disbelief.

He then explained that often when such prophetic messages are given, people feel slighted and tend to insult the messenger out of frustration.

He added that as a Ghanaian, he loves the Black Stars and wants the team to perform well.

Prophet Uche then called for something to be done to avert what he saw and reiterated an earlier prophecy that Spain would likely win the 2026 World Cup.

Kudus suffers injury setback, risks bring sidelined in the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Mohammed Kudus

Source: Instagram

Mohammed Kudus' delayed recovery

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kudus Mohammed had been out for over three months with a hamstring injury, sparking concerns over his return.

A UK-based Ghanaian journalist has explained the reasons for the delay.

Source: YEN.com.gh