Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's throwback prophetic message about Otto Addo has resurfaced after his recent sack as the Black Stars coach

The coach's exit came after Ghana's friendly match with Germany ahead of the anticipated 2026 World Cup, where they lost by 2 goals to 1

Prophet Telvin's old message has triggered massive reactions on social media, as football lovers have shared their varied opinions

A throwback prophecy of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, concerning Otto Addo has resurfaced after his recent exit as Black Stars coach.

Prophet Telvin's old message about the former Black Stars coach Otto Addo has resurfaced after he was sacked. Image credit: Prophet Telvin, Otto Addo

Source: Facebook

In a video dated back to 2025, the man of God speaking in an interview on Accra FM, warned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against replacing Otto Addo.

According to him, a change would undermine what has been prepared spiritually, which might cause the defeat of the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup.

He further cautioned Otto Addo to maintain the team members at the time, claiming any attempt to call back Ghanaian players from different countries to take up positions in the team would cause Ghana's defeat in the World Cup, and they might come back home within a month.

Prophet Telvin added that the ‘spiritual timeline’ indicated that the Nation's team would do well only if Otto Addo is maintained and no new Ghanaian footballers are introduced.

His prophecy message has sparked massive reactions on social media, given that Otto Addo is no longer the coach for the Black Stars.

Many have expressed their fear of Ghana not exceeding the group stage after the coach was sacked, contrary to Prophet Telvin's earlier prophecy.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin is below:

Reaction to Telvin's Otto Addo prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the resurfaced video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei.

Kwame wrote:

“Oto Addo is sacked. So what happens next?”

Asante wrote:

“We should maintain this, our coach and our team. I just do not want to believe Otto is sacked.”

Ali Fuzzy wrote:

“If this man talks, I take him seriously. We will lose now that Otto has been sacked.”

Kuu wrote:

“Prophet, you are right. Indeed, you are a true man of God. GFA, please go and bring both the coaches back. God bless our nation, Ghana.”

Quabenah Isobah wrote:

“We are dead then because Otto Addo is sacked.”

Otto Addo sacked as Black Stars coach

Ghana dismissed manager Otto Addo after he slipped into crisis just weeks before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Apparently, Ghana was beaten 2–1 by Germany in Stuttgart on Monday, March 30, having earlier suffered a heavy 5–1 loss to Austria on Friday.

Following the match, an emergency meeting was held involving the GFA, the Sports Ministry, and the coach, which ultimately led to the decision regarding his future.

In an official statement released on Tuesday morning, the GFA said: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo, effective immediately.”

“The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

The GFA also indicated that a new technical direction for the Black Stars will be announced in due course.

The Black Stars are set to face Panama, England, and Croatia at the tournament. The decision leaves the four-time African champions searching for a new head coach with just 79 days remaining before their opening Group L fixture against Panama on June 18.

The X post announcing Otto Addo’s sack is below:

Ghana Black Stars coach sacked days before the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Otto Addo, Ghana Football Association

Source: Facebook

5 coaches who could replace Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on five possible candidates who could replace Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach.

With the GFA making the change, the list included Kwesi Appiah, Winfried Schäfer, Kim Lars Björkgren, and two others.

Source: YEN.com.gh