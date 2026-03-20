Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari impressed both Ghallywood and Nollywood fans after speaking fluent Igbo on the set of 2 Shots at Love

The video showed her confidently delivering Igbo phrases during a bedroom scene, drawing laughter and admiration from the crew

Social media users from Ghana and Nigeria praised her effort, beauty, and embrace of another African culture

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Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari grabbed attention on social media after speaking fluent Igbo while on a Nigerian movie set.

Nadia Buari Grabs Attention After Speaking Fluent Igbo on Nigerian Movie Set

Source: Twitter

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nadia Buari could be seen dressed in a silky, satin nightdress while in a cosy, softly lit bedroom setting that gave off a warm vibe.

She sat upright on the neatly made bed with a breakfast tray with food and drinks placed on the bed, evidently part of the scene she was shooting.

The Nollywood crew, who were shooting her on the set of 2 Shots at Love, were off-camera and could be heard interacting with the popular actress as she tried her hand at Igbo.

Buari shot off a few phrases at the instruction of her companions on set, who were overcome with laughter as she showed off her Igbo speaking skills.

The video of Nadia Buari speaking Igbo has sparked reactions on social media, with many people from both Ghana and Nigeria praising her beauty as well as her impressive effort at speaking a foreign language.

The Twitter video of Nadia Buari speaking Igbo is below.

Reactions to Nadia Buari speaking Igbo

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nadia Buari showing off her fluency in Nigeria’s Igbo language, with many netizens praising her attempt.

🏘️IamEri'Oluwa🇳🇬 said:

"This is beautiful. I love it when people from other countries across Africa try to speak the languages of others within the continent. Honestly, I sometimes wish I were communicating in an African language that all Africans could easily understand."

Challa Ugo wrote:

"Igbo language is the most beautiful and widely spoken language by non native speakers. It is also the default language of the Nigerian entertainment industry, especially Nollywood and the music industry. She sounds so beautiful speaking the Igbo language."

Alaigbo commented:

"If she were appearing on our screens for the first time and spoke Igbo like this, people won’t even doubt that she’s Igbo. Our language suits her well ☺️☺️."

Source: YEN.com.gh