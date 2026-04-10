YouTuber Zionfelix defended Kofi Owusu Aduonum, accusing Afua Asantewaa of publicly humiliating her husband amid their ongoing separation drama

He claimed the journalist played a key role in her success, often arranging media appearances and handling potential PR crises behind the scenes

His revelations challenge Afua’s claims of neglect, further fuelling debate and dividing public opinion over their troubled marriage

Zionfelix has stirred reactions on social media after sharing details of an alleged conversation with Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Zionfelix Shares Alleged Conversation With Afua Asantewaa’s Husband As Separation Saga Escalates

Source: Instagram

The popular vlogger and content creator passionately defended the veteran journalist amid his ongoing marital issues with his wife.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the former Guinness World Record singathon participant grabbed attention online when she announced that she was separated from her husband.

Speaking in a TikTok Live session with Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Fire Oja, she said they were currently separated and were headed towards divorce.

Afua Asantewaa also accused her husband of being a ‘deadbeat’ who contributed little to the marriage as she worked doubly hard to take care of all their needs.

Zionfelix details conversations with Afua Asantewaa’s husband

Speaking on ZionFelix TV, the veteran vlogger said Afua Asantewaa’s actions were highly troubling.

He said she had humiliated her husband publicly after years of being together and helping each other to build a fruitful union.

ZionFelix aimed at Afua Asantewaa’s claims that her husband did not help her when she was organising her numerous award shows, singathons, and other events.

He shared details of conversations he had with Kofi Owusu Aduonum while Afua Asantewaa’s career was at its peak and said her husband often reached out to organise media engagements for her.

Zionfelix also spoke about instances where Mr Aduonum stepped in to manage potential public relations disasters for his wife.

The vlogger said all these were proof of how involved Afua Asantewaa’s husband was in making her career a success, contrary to her claims, since their marriage fell apart.

Below is the Instagram video of Zionfelix speaking about his interaction with Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Zionfelix's recounting of his conversation with Afua Asantewaa's husband sparked reactions on social media, as many Ghanaians slammed the singathon participant for being unfair towards her husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh