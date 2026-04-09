Alleged recent footage of Afua Asantewaa and her husband from their base abroad has emerged amid their marriage drama

In the video, the couple appeared to be on good terms as they bonded on the streets ahead of the Valentine's Day celebration

The resurfaced footage of Afua Asantewaa and her husband comes days after the public announcement of their separation

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A video of Ghanaian media personality and tourism ambassador Afua Asantewaa and her estranged husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, allegedly from a few months ago, has resurfaced on social media amid their ongoing marital issues.

A video of Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum in Canada resurfaces amid their separation saga. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, @slimjae_gh/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Afua Asantewaa announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, after many years of marriage.

The former Guinness World Records (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children and that they were still legally married and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback in her marriage.

She said:

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal."

In subsequent videos, the former GWR participant also levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media.

Her remarks came after months of speculation about her marriage among Ghanaians on social media.

The rumours about her marital woes became rife in July 2025, after she shared a confusing video on social media.

In the video, the media personality showcased a tall, attractive young man decked out in trendy gym attire, whom she described as her ideal man.

This fitness enthusiast demonstrated his well-toned physique by removing his shirt to show impressive abs, capturing the essence of the workout trend.

While sharing the clip of her ideal man, Afua Asantewaa also gave a glimpse of her actual husband, Kofi Owusu, a prominent sports journalist in Ghana.

In contrast to the gym model, he sported a more understated look, featuring a simple brown short-sleeved shirt with a brown knitted vest and matching brown trousers.

His outfit was completed with stylish sneakers, exuding confidence as he walked gracefully in the video.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing her separation from her husband is below:

Video of Afua Asantewaa and husband resurfaces

In a video allegedly recorded on February 13, 2026, Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, were spotted in the garage of a residence in Canada before going out.

The former GWR participant's husband wore a jacket, a turtleneck sweater and black trousers while his wife filmed him as snow poured in their community.

Kofi Aduonum beamed with excitement as he took off his jacket and walked onto the street to prove to his wife that he was warm in the cold.

He also spoke about his plans for their Valentine's Day celebration as a married couple.

Afua Asantewaa hints at marital troubles with her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum after relocating to Canada. Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon, @iamphylxgh

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa and her husband in Canada is below:

Afua Asantewaa shades husband about his finances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa threw shade at her husband about his finances following their separation.

In a video, the media personality raised questions about the monthly salaries Ghanaian journalists earn.

Afua Asantewaa also questioned why critics assumed that her husband's work and salary gave her relevance in the Ghanaian media space.

Source: YEN.com.gh