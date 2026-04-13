Hajia4Reall broke her silence on Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s divorce saga, choosing not to directly address the controversy despite mounting pressure

She subtly dismissed calls to comment by sharing a TikTok video indicating the issue is none of her business

Her reaction has sparked mixed responses, with some defending her stance while others criticised her amid ongoing debate over the divorce settlement

Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4reall has shared her thoughts on the ongoing saga involving Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's alleged girlfriend Hajia4reall wades into his ongoing divorce saga with his ex-wife, Joana. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye/Facebook, @mona4reall1

Source: TikTok

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court delivered a verdict in the divorce battle between the wealthy businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, and his ex-wife, Joana.

The High Court ruling awarded Joana Quaye a lump sum of GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly upkeep for their three children.

Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, had requested GH₵50 million in compensation, along with other benefits.

The presiding judge swiped away her demands, noting in his judgment that divorce could not be seen as an avenue for enrichment.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the RNAQ divorce verdict.

Hajia4reall breaks silence on RNAQ divorce

Amid the ongoing divorce issue, which has divided opinions on social media, Hajia4reall, who is RNAQ’s rumoured boo, has come in for some criticism.

Social media users have accused Quaye of spending lavishly on his girlfriend while leaving his wife, who reportedly helped him to build up his fortune, with peanuts.

In a TikTok video, Hajia4reall responded to the criticism from Ghanaians and calls for her to speak out on the saga.

She acknowledged that people wanted her to speak out on the saga, noting in her caption that many people were asking her to say something.

Dancing to the viral TikTok sound Let Me Be, Hajia4reall indicated that she was not going to engage with the rumours nor heed calls to speak out on a saga that is none of her business.

The TikTok video of Hajia4reall is below.

Ghanaians address Hajia4reall’s RNAQ saga reaction

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Hajia4reall’s video addressing calls for her to speak on the RNAQ saga.

Rich Aunty said:

"Time da so😭😂. Enjoy for now."

95RCH wrote:

"Of late you dey post waaa 😂."

Rhein-Volta Real Estate Group commented:

"Everyone hates on Mona, but I told my client yesterday she is the calmest and friendliest person in Ghana 🇬🇭, just minding her business. You go, sis, don’t worry about the haters … YOU ROCK ❤️."

Priceless said:

"Wuzii, I feel you paa but asem wei y3 ampa paa de aa woany3 ade3 oo sis."

Hajia4Reall subtly claps back after Afia Schwarzenegger listed damaging accusations against her and Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Image credit: @hajia4reall, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Hajia4reall claps back at Afia Schwarzenegger

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4reall clapped back at Afia Schwarzenegger after she levelled some serious allegations against her and Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

In an Instagram post, the socialite said she was not ashamed of her past as an ex-convict, describing her journey as part of God's plan and brushing aside Afia's attempts to humiliate her.

Source: YEN.com.gh