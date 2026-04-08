A Ghanaian pastor by the name Foestus Kobena Assan has caused a stir online as he has shared a doom prophecy about Prophet Telvin Sowah and Fire Oja

In a controversial post, the purported man of God detailed a powerful vision he had about his colleague pastors, warning them of a possible arrest

Foestus Kobena Assan's prophecy has sparked massive reactions among the fans of Prophet Telvin and Fire Oja as they shared mixed comments

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Foestus Kobena Assan, a self-acclaimed man of God, has caused a stir on social media with a doom prophecy for Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei and Prophet Fire Oja.

A self-acclaimed Ghanaian Pastor shares a doom prophecy about Telvin Sowah and Fire Oja, warns them of possible arrest. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Fire Oja, Foestus Kobena Assan

Source: Facebook

In a write-up shared on his Facebook page, the man of God stated that, in a vision believed to have been inspired by God, he saw the two popular Ghanaian pastors coming out of the police station.

He claimed the duo were looking sad while they exited the police station, explaining that they faced a possible arrest. Foestus Kobena Assan claimed the detention may be due to their prophetic rant on social media.

The purported pastor further cautioned Prophet Fire Oja and Prophet Telvin Sowah to be careful with their prophetic releases.

"Pastor Fire oja and Pastor Telvin sowah Adjei. I saw you both coming from the police station, looking sad in the spiritual realm. There is a police arrest on you both, so be careful to control your mouths well on your Prophetic rantings. Am I the Lord Prophetic revelation Lion prophet on the gate of Judah with God's eyes I see from far distances," he said.

The Facebook post of Foestus Kobena Assan is below:

Reactions to prophecy for Telvin & Fire Oja

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the surfaced doom prophecy for Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei and Prophet Fire Oja.

Bishop Bernard wrote:

“Since the Lord is speaking through them just like you, then there is no fear of them being arrested. God will defend his word.”

Akua Anima wrote:

“Ask God the meaning of the dream very well. Maybe it is not what you are thinking.”

Goergeson wrote:

“So after seeing something about your fellow man of God, instead of you finding a way to reach out to them, which I know for sure is possible, you decided to put it on social media.”

Jay wrote:

“Please, Sowah is a man of God, don't compare him with business fellows.”

Karma President prophecy doom about Prophet Telvin

Apparently, this is not the first time a doom prophecy has surfaced about Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei.

In a pre-recorded video shared on his TikTok page on Thursday, March 26, 2026, by Karma President, the seer cautioned the prophet to focus his attention on some matters happening in his father's home.

Karma President claimed that Telvin Sowah could not become a prophet and fight against certain alleged spiritual forces that were present in his father's home, remarking:

"There is a young man in this town called Telvin Adjei Sowah. He is a pastor. I am advising him, and he should listen carefully. He knows that God did not call him. He is the one who portrays himself as a pastor."

"I am telling him something serious. Sowah, listen carefully. Make sure you keep your eyes on your father's house because if you become a pastor, you cannot fight against the spiritual forces there," he added.

He claimed that the Prophetic Life Embassy founder needed to respect the spiritual forces to gain their support, warning that his failure to do so could bring severe consequences.

Karma President claimed that Telvin Sowah was facing many spiritual struggles and needed to seek help to avoid any issues in his life, stating:

"Respect the spiritual forces in your father's house so that they can support you, or else you will face serious disgrace from them. In the spiritual world, he is sleeping in a toilet. Anyone in such situations faces poverty, illness and disgrace. So Sowah, seek help."

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing his concerning prophecy about Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei is below:

Karma President shares a doom prophecy about Prophet Telvin Sowah, sparking reactions. Image credit: Telvin Sowah

Source: Facebook

Roja prophesies doom for Ghana in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied doom for Ghana in 2026 in an interview on Monday, December 29, 2025.

In a video, the prophet claimed that the country would again experience similar calamities that happened in 2025.

Prophet Roja's 2026 doom prophecy for Ghana triggered mixed reactions from many netizens on social media

Source: YEN.com.gh