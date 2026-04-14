Clip of Hajia4Reall & RNAQ’s 3 kids trends amid divorce
Renowned businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, has shared new photos amid his divorce saga
RNAQ and his ex-wife, Joana Coffie, have been embroiled in a controversial divorce settlement, topping social media trends in the past week.
Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded Quick Credit, the company from which he built his fortune, sued for divorce, seeking GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.
However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, took issue with the massive sum of money the businessman's former wife demanded, saying it was 'without a basis' or a 'foundation'.
Following the ruling, has appealed the January 20, 2026, High Court ruling, which awarded Joana GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children..
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh