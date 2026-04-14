Clip of Hajia4Reall & RNAQ’s 3 kids trends amid divorce

Renowned businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, has shared new photos amid his divorce saga

RNAQ and his ex-wife, Joana Coffie, have been embroiled in a controversial divorce settlement, topping social media trends in the past week.

Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded Quick Credit, the company from which he built his fortune, sued for divorce, seeking GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, took issue with the massive sum of money the businessman's former wife demanded, saying it was 'without a basis' or a 'foundation'.

Following the ruling, has appealed the January 20, 2026, High Court ruling, which awarded Joana GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children..

Source: YEN.com.gh