Social media has been set abuzz after a video surfaced of renowned sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru cruising in a stunning Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

The luxury SUV, depending on its trim and specifications, is estimated to cost between GHS 500,000 and GHS 900,000, with some models reaching close to a million cedis

Netizens who came across the viral clip couldn’t hide their reactions, expressing a mix of admiration and surprise at Fentuo’s elegant ride

Ghanaian sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo has become the latest topic of admiration on social media — and this time, it has nothing to do with his signature on-air brilliance.

The respected media figure was recently spotted stepping out of a striking black Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, a sleek ride valued at over GHS 500,000, turning heads both online and offline.

Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru shows off his sleek Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. Photo credit: @Fentuo_/X.

Fans react as Fentuo shows off sleek Mercedes-Benz

In a short video circulating on social media, Fentuo is seen gracefully emerging from the elegant SUV, exuding confidence and class.

The car’s bold design, glossy finish, and powerful presence perfectly matched his calm demeanour and effortless sense of style.

Fans couldn’t help but marvel at the sight, flooding the comments section with admiration and playful banter.

Watch the video of Fentuo riding to KSS studios:

@therealbee wrote:

"Eeii chale, lowkey boys dey hold for this sports thing waa."

@iamkelvinbrown wondered:

"The sports nu money Dey inside like that?"

@Nana_kingss simply admired the beauty of the ride, saying:

"See machine."

@nka_gha jumped to the defence of the profession:

"Why den you people figga sports journalism be some menial job anaa?"

And @RashSalim21 humorously concluded:

"I want to be a sports journalist too."

According to car listings in Ghana, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe ranges between GHS 500,000 and GHS 900,000, depending on the model and trim.

Known for its mix of elegance and performance, the vehicle has become a symbol of class among top professionals.

Fentuo Tahiru: From humble beginnings to Head of Sports

Fentuo’s luxurious moment was captured as he visited Kwadwo Sheldon Studios for their flagship sports show, Prrr.

During his appearance, the host of Game Plan reflected on his inspiring journey — one that began in the quiet village of Vamboi and led to the prestigious studios of Joy FM.

Watch Fentuo share his inspiring story:

After completing his studies, he balanced teaching at King’s College in Kumasi with an unpaid internship at Kapital Radio.

Despite the challenges, his determination never wavered. His big break came when Ultimate FM offered him a position, prompting him to leave the classroom and pursue broadcasting full-time.

By 2015, his career began to gain traction, and though he turned down an offer from Class FM, fate had bigger plans.

In 2017, he joined Citi FM, where his deep insights and magnetic delivery won him a loyal audience. His hard work earned him a promotion to Sports Editor in 2020.

Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo poses at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon. Photo credit: @Fentuo_/X.

Two years later, Fentuo made another major leap, joining Multimedia Group Limited before growing through the ranks to become Lead Sports Editor, as seen on LinkedIn.

His steady rise through Ghana’s competitive media landscape is now a testament to perseverance, passion, and the power of staying true to one’s calling.

How Nana Konadu shaped Fentuo's career

