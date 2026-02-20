Popular Ghanaian Transgender Personality Madina Broni Reportedly Dies, Sparks Grief On Social Media
- Ghanaian transgender personality Angela Coleman, popularly known as Madina Broni, has reportedly died, with the news shared by sad friends on social media
- Born Prince Coleman, she rose to fame in the late 2010s and was often compared to Nigerian internet personality Bobrisky as she publicly documented her transition journey
- Tributes have poured in across social media, with many expressing grief and heartbreak over her sudden passing and celebrating her bold personality
Ghanaian transgender woman, Angela Coleman, popularly known as Madina Broni, has reportedly died, sparking tributes on social media.
Ghanaian content creator Bieess Obinim shared the tragic news in a post shared to Facebook in the early hours of Friday, February 20, 2026.
He shared a photo of Madina Broni with the caption:
“We lost our sister Madina Broni.”
In another video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Official Blessing, Madina Broni's death was confirmed.
In the video, the TikToker wept as he lamented the tragedy, stirring sorrow among his fans.
“Why so soon😭😭 Madina Broni🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦?" he mourned.
In his comments, he noted that Broni had been feeling unwell recently and sadly passed away on February 19.
The TikTok video mourning Madina Broni’s death is below.
Who was Madina Broni?
Born Prince Coleman, Madina Broni rose to fame in the late 2010’s after she began appearing in interviews as a man transitioning to become a woman.
At the time, she was regularly referred to as the Ghanaian Bobrisky, in reference to the popular Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, who also transitioned to become a woman.
Madina Broni said in interviews that she had always been into crossdressing, but she officially began transitioning to a woman sometime around 2018.
According to her, she started the process after a trip to Spain and underwent gender reassignment surgery.
Madina Broni caused a stir in 2019 when she said she had become engaged to a Ghanaian pastor based in Belgium and that they were going to tie the knot soon.
"I never believed I would date or marry a pastor, but he proposed about eight months ago, and it was a very wonderful feeling. We are making plans towards a big wedding, and his family has accepted me for who I am," she said at the time, according to Modern Ghana.
Below is a TikTok video of Madina Broni speaking about her gender reassignment surgery.
Reactions to Madina Broni’s death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the rumoured reports of Madina Broni’s death.
Nana Kwame said:
"Aa, I hope it's not true."
Kwame Asamoah Obinim wrote:
"Oh no!. What happened 😢 😭 😿 💔? Aww."
Sewornam Exclusives commented:
"Hmmmm, may her soul rest in peace."
Damma Favrite MaRley said:
"Madina Broni eiiii 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."
Popular TikToker Hajia Pounds dies
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Hajia Pounds sadly passed away on February 11, 2026.
Young actor and filmmaker Bohyeba Multimedia reported the sad news on his official TikTok page on February 12, a day after the tragic incident.
According to reports, the late TikTok personality, whose real name was Gifty Kulugu, complained of heart pains in the night on Tuesday, February 10, before tragically passing away the day after.
