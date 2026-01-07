Ghanaian singer Enam Music has candidly shared her experience of being born with 12 toes in a trending video

She spoke about how she grew up learning to accept herself in a society where physical differences often attract attention

Some social media users have commented on award-winning media personality Kafui Dey's interview with Enam Music

Ghanaian Afro-spiritualist singer and songwriter Enam, popularly known as Enam Music, has shared her painful experience of living with a genetic condition.

The songwriter recounted how she grew up in Ghana with 12 toes in a viral video.

Enam music talks about living with 12 toes

In an exclusive interview with award-winning media personality Kafui Dey, the songstress opened up about her childhood and unique physical features.

In the video shared on X on January 6, 2026, the musician said she grew up believing there was something abnormal about her birth.

Enam Music became emotional as she revealed that people around her labelled her a witch because she was born with 12 toes. She further shared that due to constant criticism and name-calling, her father later made her undergo surgery.

Recounting her experience, Enam Music said people misunderstood her condition and treated her unfairly because of ignorance.

She explained that as she matured, she came to understand herself better and embraced her uniqueness as part of nature.

She also disclosed that the extra toes removed during surgery were still kept at the hospital laboratory. Enam said she has been considering retrieving them someday, explaining that they are part of her story and identity.

The X video of Enam Music's interview with Kafui Dey is below:

Enam Music talks about her new song

In another video, the female musician spoke about her new song Wuieve has become an instant hit in Ghana and beyond.

Enam Music shared the inspiration behind her song and how she got the lyrics from her late grandmother in a spirit to boost her career and also transform lives.

She claimed that during the rare and unforgettable spiritual encounter with her deceased relative, she was perfectly sane.

The X video of Enam Music's interview with Kafui about her new song is below:

