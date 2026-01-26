Veteran Nigerian actor John Onyechiyanyere Amaefule, popularly known as Pinijay, has reportedly passed away at the age of 79 after a long battle with a stroke.

John Amaefule: Veteran Nollywood Actor Reportedly Passes Away After Long Battle With Stroke

The news of the late actor's demise was announced by his family in an obituary post on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The exact date of the late John Amaefule's death is still unknown. However, reports indicate he passed away a few weeks ago.

John Amaefule's long battle with stroke

In February 2025, filmmaker Stanley Ontop shared on his official Instagram page that John Amaefule had been battling a stroke and needed financial support in clearing his medical bills.

He noted that the veteran actor had been rushed to a hospital in Owerri, Imo State, after suffering a stroke in the left side of his brain at home.

He wrote:

"Nollywood Veteran Actor John Amaefule was rushed to the hospital this morning in Owerri after encountering a Stroke. He’s suffering from a stroke, the family is asking Nigerians to pls help🙏🙏 he’s currently in FCM Owerri, and they need money to save this man."

Stanley stated that John Amaefule's stroke had likely caused a weakness on the right side of his body and that he needed to do a Lipid panel test, a Haemoglobin Alc test, an Electrolyte, urea and creatinine test at the medical facility.

The Facebook post announcing John Amaefule's death is below:

