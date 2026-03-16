Gospel Musician Broda Sammy Showcases His New Gigantic 5 Star Hotel in Ghana

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy has stirred excitement online after unveiling a gigantic 50-room hotel he has built in Kumasi

In a video, the singer showed off the multi-storey building, which featured modern architecture and luxurious additions for guest comfort

Many Ghanaians took to social media to praise Broda Sammy for unveiling his new hotel, praising him for his new venture

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Broda Sammy has stirred reactions on social media after unveiling a new 50-room hotel he has constructed in Kumasi in a viral video.

Broda Sammy wins admiration on social media as he unveils a 50-room hotel in Kumasi. Image credit: BrodaSammyMusic

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on his official Instagram page on Monday, March 16, 2026, the popular singer showed off the edifice, which was still in its final stages of construction.

According to the musician, the hotel was going to be officially unveiled to the public on April 26th at Kumasi Atafoa Tigo junction, and he invited everyone to join him for the program.

The musician showed off his new hotel a few weeks after a video of his mansion surfaced on social media.

Broda Sammy's mansion contained a reported 20-bedroom, with a living room filled with expensive furniture, a TV and a small cabinet filled with numerous award plaques the gospel singer has won throughout his career.

It also had a kitchen and a guest room with a bed and furniture.

The TikTok video of Broda Sammy's mega mansion in Kumasi is below.

Broda Sammy flaunts massive new hotel

Broda Sammy's video showcased his 50-room Kumasi hotel in the background, with the majesty of the edifice earning admiration on social media.

The newly built, modern multi-storey hotel was designed in a clean and elegant architectural style, featuring a cream and beige exterior.

The massive building featured large blue-tinted glass windows and neatly arranged balconies, giving it a sophisticated appearance.

Outside the room hung multiple air-conditioning units, indicating guests would be met with comfort during their stay.

Many Ghanaians praised Broda Sammy for his new hotel, describing it as the height of modernity and praising his entry into business.

The Instagram video shared by Brodaa Sammy is below.

Reactions to Broda Sammy’s new hotel

YEN.com .gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Broda Sammy’s new Kumasi hotel.

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"Congratulations, wishing you all the best on your new venture and may it bring you great success 🙏🏽👏."

gastydat wrote:

"Wow, this is amazing, super star. I am proud of you, bro, you will go higher and higher 👏🔥."

21miami_23 commented:

"So happy to see you doing this! You’re indeed a great man and a wonderful musician. Soar higher 🙌 Daddy."

brendie_obie said:

"This is beautiful 😍. Congratulations 🎊 👏."

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy announces his divorce from his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa. Photo source: Broda Sammy music, UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

Broda Sammy confirms divorce from wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy confirmed his divorce from his wife during an appearance on United Showbiz.

In a video, the Ghanaian gospel singer detailed the events that transpired during the divorce proceedings with his wife's family.

The video of Broda Sammy speaking about his divorce sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh