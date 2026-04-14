John Peasah, also known as Drogba, faces deteriorating health from a serious neurological condition

In an emotional appeal, the YOLO actor has shared struggles with pain, grief, and overwhelming medical costs

Colleagues and fans unite to launch a support campaign for treatment and recovery

Actor John Peasah, known for his role as Drogba in the youth TV series YOLO, has made a public appeal for urgent financial and emotional support as his health condition reportedly deteriorates.

YOLO actor Drogba, a.k.a. John Peasah, appeals for more support as health condition worsens. Photo source: @johnpeassah

Source: Instagram

The actor is battling a demyelinating disease, a serious neurological condition that affects the nervous system and can cause vision loss, muscle weakness, balance difficulties and severe pain, after seeking treatment at more than 12 hospitals without significant improvement.

In an emotional message on Instagram on April 13, 2026,, Drogba described his daily struggles and worsening condition, indicating the toll it has taken on both his physical and mental health.

Moreover, the passing of his father, in January 2026, who was his emotional support, has further worsened his plight.

“My body betrays me every day, every hour. Constant pain, endless struggles… Dad’s not here to hold my hand. I’m trying to be strong, but it’s hard to keep going,” he said.

He also highlighted the high cost of treatment, particularly IVIG therapy, which he says has become financially overwhelming as he continues to search for recovery options.

Beyond the medical challenges, the actor disclosed that he is coping with the emotional impact of losing his father during his prolonged illness, further compounding his distress.

Drogba stressed that he is not seeking sympathy but support to access the necessary treatment and regain his health.

Ailing YOLO actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, still feel the effects of his father's passing. Photo source: @johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, his colleagues from YOLO have launched a campaign to support him, with the appeal gaining traction on social media as fans and well-wishers call for donations and prayers.

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh on John Peasah's support appeal

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh shared his thoughts on the YOLO cast's appeal for support for John Peasah.

He said:

"Those in the creative industry need to sign up for medical insurance, as it helps reduce burden in certain instances. Associations should encourage members to do the same and also have a welfare fund to support them."

Watch Drogba's Instagram video below:

icycream34 said;

Awwwwww God please 😢😢😢 May favour and grace locate him

rodrick_wayne_moore

I think @richardniiarmahquaye can do this ....Sir please let to your kindness get to our OG 🙏🙏🙏🙏

ablazyen said:

"🥺😔 God is thy strength and thy everything. And with God all things are possible. Wish I could be of help."

oyibo4comedy1 said;

"Be strong, brother. My YOLO legend. I enjoy YOLO from Nigeria 🇳🇬, how can we support outside Ghana?"

https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/253246-drogba-yolo-tv-series-critical-condition-shares-proof-cries-support/

"Stop inviting me to churches": Drogba pleads

Earlier, YEN.com.gjh reported that Drogba had pleaded with those sending him messages on social media to stop inviting him to church.

Drogba shared a message on social media while appealing for financial support to help with his health battle

Source: YEN.com.gh