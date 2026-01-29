Medikal, a Ghanaian rapper, gave his daughter a gift so she could reach out to him at any time without going through others

Island Frimpong was excited when she realised her father had got her a brand new phone, which they unboxed together

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the gift

Ghanaian rapper Medikal surprised his daughter, Island Frimpong, with a new phone in his mansion, and they unboxed it together.

The Ghanaian musician and his daughter were both excited that she could reach out to Medikal at any time without going through someone else.

In a video, Medikal showed a box to Island and asked her to guess what it was. However, the little girl said she could not guess.

Medikal told his daughter that it was a phone. The father of two added that he got the phone for Island so she could call him at any time.

Medikal and Island went ahead to unbox it while Medikal told his daughter some of the features of the phone. Island was fascinated when her father said the phone will not break even if it fell in water or fire.

He told his daughter dancehall artist Shatta Wale was the one who got her the phone.

"It's a mobile phone. So now you can call me on WhatsApp and disturb my life and leave Aunty Lydia alone. Let's unbox it. It will be intact even when you put it into water. Even if you put it in the fire, it won't spoil, but don't go and put it in the fire. When it falls, it doesn't spoil as well. Your Uncle Shatta Wale got you this one."

When they were done unboxing, Medikal told Island to show her appreciation to Shatta Wale for the phone. The little girl said thank you and blew Shatta Wale a kiss.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Island Frimpong's phone gift

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Medikal on TikTok. Read them below:

Aratheboy said:

"Thanks for unboxing with her. Anka, she go come do hello, guys, let’s unbox my new phone 😂😂😂."

Tallboy said:

"Who realised the girl is brilliant 💯❤."

💕nana Akua💞 wrote:

"I have to take my kid to Yvonne Nelson’s school 😭."

Abedi Pele wrote:

"To be honest, I wish you and Fella were still together. This girl could have it all. But that's where nature brought us. I still believe u guys will come together again 🔥🔥🔥."

🖤Arabaaaaaaaaaa..!!!! said:

"Uncle Shatta wale s3sen 😂❤."

Rita Akafo wrote:

"Why is no one is talking about Island's school? The school is doing a great job 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

EdhitKhaled🤭🥳 said:

"This girl really resembles her mother 🌹."

Adepafaces wrote:

"I liked the video after she blew kisses to Shatta Wale, that’s so lovely 🥰🥰❤️."

AHU ❤️SIKA💸💰💕 said:

"Eishhh I thought it was a Dictionary 😭😭😂💔."

Atanfo_role_model wrote:

"No be small ‘hello guys” we go hear oo😂😂."

Ikemenz said:

"Just like mama and Yvonne Nelson International School, you’re doing a great job. Island speaks so well."

GChamps🩵 wrote:

"The best daddy in the world ❤❤❤."

Medikal gifts his mother iPhone 16

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal gifted his mother, Madam Portia Lamptey, a brand-new iPhone 16.

The rapper's daughter, Island Frimpong, questioned why her father failed to purchase a phone for her.

Medikal's iPhone 16 gift to his mother, triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media.

