A throwback prophecy of the popular man of God, Prophet Fire Oja, about Black Sherif has resurfaced after he won the 2026 TGMA Artist of the Year award

The controversial clergyman had predicted that the Ghanaian artist would not produce hit songs from 2025 and beyond, adding that his career would fade off

The resurfaced video of Prophet Fire Oja has caught the attention of many Ghanaians once again, as they thronged social media to share their mixed opinions

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An old prophecy about Black Sherif shared by Prophet Fire Oja has resurfaced, causing a massive stir online.

Prophet Fire Oja's 2025 prophecy about Black Sherif reportedly fails after TGMA Artist of the Year win. Image credit: Fire Oja, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

In January 2025, the clergyman dropped a doom prophecy about the Ghanaian artist, stating that he would no longer produce hits from the earlier stated year and beyond.

Fire Oja suggested that Blacko's music career will likely hit a snag in 2025. According to him, evil forces have replaced his tongue, which produces excellent songs, with another one likely to kill his career.

Fire Oja claimed Black Sherif's music career would be buried in 2025. He noted, however, that his career could stand with the intervention of strong men of God.

Following the musician’s Telecel Ghana Music Award (TGMA) artist of the year achievement, many believe his prophecy has failed.

The resurfaced TikTok video of Fire Oja is below:

Black Sherif wins Artist of the Year award

On Saturday, May 9, the 2026 TGMA edition was organised to award talented and hardworking artists in Ghana.

The night saw a lot of musicians storming the stage at their allocated time to display their God-given talent.

Amazingly, Black Sherif was crowned the Artist of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The young artist beat out stiff competition from Wendy Shay, Medikal, Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie and others to win the ultimate award.

The win capped off a massive night for Black Sherif, who won four other awards.

Watch a YouTube video of Black Sherif performing at the TGMA below:

Reactions to Prophet Fire Oja's old prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Fire Oja's throwback prophecy about Black Sherif resurfaced.

Betty wrote:

“His career was dead, so he wanted to use Black Sherif to trend.”

George wrote:

“He even had five awards. The prophecy has fallen.”

Harry wrote:

“These prophets are always playing mind games with us.”

Emma Ansah wrote:

"So can't the current IGP arrest all these so-called prophets? You see the disgrace he has brought upon himself?"

Sammy Quaye wrote:

"Fire Oja should bow his head in shame. Black Sherif will never come down. Isha Allahu."

Dan wrote:

"If I were these celebrities, like the way I would be suing these prophets erh."

Fire Oja shares a doom prophecy for Sammy Gyamfi. Image credit: Sammy Gyamfi, Fire Oja

Source: Facebook

Fire Oja prophesies doom for Sammy Gyamfi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Fire Oja had prophesied doom for Sammy Gyamfi.

In a video, the controversial prophet detailed the challenges the GoldBod CEO would face and explained how Sammy Gyamfi would overcome his tribulations and gain national recognition for his achievements.

Source: YEN.com.gh