Kwadwo Safo Jnr Resurfaces With Cryptic Message Amid Kantanka Family Rift

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka died at the age of 113 on September 11, 2025, with his daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, announcing the loss and hailing him as the star of Africa

After his death, a public rift emerged between his two presumed heirs, Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr and Adwoa Safo, after a family statement warned the public against dealing with the former

In a new video shared on January 11, 2026, Kwadwo Safo Jnr resurfaced for the first time in months, sending a cryptic message that sparked buzz on social media

Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s son, Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, has sparked buzz on social media after he resurfaced amid his ‘beef’ with his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr stirs excitement online with a cryptic message as he resurfaces amid the Kantanka family battle.

Legendary Ghanaian man of God, inventor, and industrialist, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, died at the age of 113 on September 11, 2025.

The late industrialist’s daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, announced the tragic news on Sunday, September 14, 2025, three days after his death.

In a statement, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome Kwabenya constituency in the Greater Accra Region expressed grief over her father’s death, describing him as the star of Africa.

After his death, a rift broke out between his family after a statement was released targeting his son and presumed heir, Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Group of Companies.

The statement warned the public against dealing with him, claiming he was not a representative of the family.

Social media users described it as the start of a dispute between Akofena and Adwoa Safo over ownership of their father’s massive estate.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr speaks after hiatus

After their father’s death and their subsequent skirmishes, Kwadwo Safo Jnr went off social media.

He made one public appearance at Apostle Safo’s 40-day observance, held on October 20, when he was spotted with his sister.

On January 11, Kwadwo Safo Jnr resurfaced with a cryptic message that sparked excitement on social media.

In a video, he was seen walking through his home surrounded by shrubbery as a voiceover spoke about the kind of people you encounter in life.

The voiceover stated that some people are dependable and stick with you through thick and thin, but most people are not loyal and would abandon you immediately it serves their purposes.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s post stirred reactions on social media, as many netizens took it as a reference to his current position in life.

