The fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has criticised the Ghana Music Award board over some nominations for the upcoming TGMA

In a post, he questioned why the famous Ghanaian musician, Cina Soul, was not nominated for the Album/EP Of The Year slot

This came after the TGMA board announced the list of celebrities nominated for various awards in the 2026 edition of the event

The popular Ghanaian fashion critic, Charles Tamakloe, widely known as Charlie Dior, has blasted the board of TGMA over failure to nominate Cina Soul for Album/ EP Of The Year.

Charlie Dior blasts Charterhouse for not featuring Cina Soul in the Album/EP Of The Year category. Image credit: Charlie Dior, Cina Soul

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, Charterhouse released the nominations for the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), the 27th edition of the scheme. The ceremonies saw the unveiling of nominees for 22 award categories, with top celebrities bagging several awards.

However, the slot for Album/EP Of The Year has triggered massive reactions from the fashion critic who thought Cina Soul’s name should have been featured.

The category saw the likes of Black Sherif (Iron Boy), Stonebwoy (Torcher), Gyakie (After Midnight), Medikal (Distribution 2), Wendy Shay (Ready), and Kweku Smoke (Walk with Me).

According to him, he thinks the singer released one of the best albums of the year, but unfortunately, she was not featured.

“Ghana Music Awards really need to start doing proper findings. How does Cina Soul drop one of the best albums of the year and not get a Best Album nomination? At this point, it's giving politics, not quality,” he said.

Charlie Dior added that the artists nominated for that category, he thinks, are not the best.

“If you all at the Ghana Music Awards board haven't listened to Cina Soul's album, just say that chile…because that Best Album list is not making sense,” he added.

The Instagram post of Charlie Dior’s criticism is below:

Diana Hamilton reacts to TGMA nomination

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton has expressed her joy after she earned a nomination in the prestigious Artist Of The Year (AOTY) category at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) alongside Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Medikal, and Sarkodie.

Speaking after the announcement of nominees, Diana Hamilton described the recognition as exciting and expressed gratitude to God and to everyone who has supported her music.

“It’s humbling. It’s exciting,” she said.

The W'asem hitmaker noted that she had come across a video in which a pastor humorously suggested that the nomination showed that 'the system is working', a comment she found amusing.

Despite the lighthearted moment, Diana Hamilton emphasised that she remains grateful for the continued support that has kept her music relevant.

“I’m just grateful to God for what He’s done and to all of you for the work you put in to make our songs heard and our names stay,” she said.

The Facebook video of Diana Hamilton is below:

Diana Hamilton expresses her joy at TGMA Artist Of The Year nomination. Image credit: Diana Hamilton

Source: Instagram

Kwesi Ernest supports Wendy Shay for AOTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Ernest has thrown his support behind Wendy Shay for the coveted Artiste of the Year prize at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

According to him, the artist has shown extraordinary resilience and prolific output over the past year.

He further made a direct appeal to the TGMAs board, arguing that the RuffTown Records artist had earned recognition across multiple categories and deserved the ultimate prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh