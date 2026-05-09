The 2026 TGMA came off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 9, 2026

YEN.com.gh brought a livestream of Ghana's top music awards event to online users

At the end of the night, Black Sherif emerged with the Artiste of the Year award for the second

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The curtain has risen on the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), with the ceremony taking place tonight, Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), a venue confirmed by organisers Charterhouse after weeks of public anxiety over the event's location, following an earlier plan to move it to La Palm's Palms Convention Centre.

The TGMA 2026 is underway at the Accra International Conference Centre's Grand Arena. Photo source: @ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

The Ghana Music Awards, now known by its sponsored name, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, is an annual music awards event established in 1999 by Charterhouse to celebrate the outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians to the growth and expansion of the industry.

Over the past 27 years, it has grown into the most prestigious night on the Ghanaian music calendar. The event is broadcast locally on GHOne TV, GTV and TV3, and outside Ghana on Akwaaba Magic on satellite platform DStv and terrestrial platform GOtv.

The 27th edition, produced by Charterhouse and sponsored by Telecel, covers 26 award categories recognising performance, songwriting, genre excellence, collaboration, and technical achievement.

Watch the livestream on YouTube below:

All eyes are on the Artiste of the Year category, the night's most coveted prize. Six names are sitting at the very top of the conversation: Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Diana Hamilton, and Wendy Shay.

The Artiste of the Year award is the highest and most prestigious of the awards given at the event, awarded to the artist adjudged by Charterhouse, the GMA Board, and the general public as having the highest audience appeal, radio play, online streaming, and popularity

Leading the pack on streaming numbers is Black Sherif. He has about 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, where his album Iron Boy debuted at Number 6 on the UK Top Debut Albums chart.

He is Ghana's most-streamed artiste for the third straight year, with nine of the top 10 songs on Apple Music, and the album hit Number 10 on Billboard World Albums.

Medikal is also a strong contender after a genuinely strong 2025, led by his viral single Shoulder featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, which dominated local conversations, with over 112 million plays on Audiomack.

Gospel heavyweight Diana Hamilton brings a historic dimension to the race. She made history in 2021 when she became the only female and second gospel artiste ever to win TGMA Artiste of the Year. She is the only gospel musician in the 2026 Artiste of the Year category, on the strength of Aha Ye, a collaboration with Elder Mireku and South African worship powerhouse Ntokozo Mbambo, released in November 2025.

The show promises much more than award presentations. Patrons can expect electrifying live performances, jaw-dropping stagecraft, and red carpet glamour, with Ghana's biggest stars, industry leaders, and music lovers all under one roof tonight.

2026 TGMA AOTY: Black Sherif pips Medikal

The night ended with Black Sherif winning the ultimate, Artiste of the Year, after stiff competition from Medikal.

Blacko took home the AOTY, Album of the Year, and three other awards, while Medika won the Most Popular Song of the Year and three other categories.

By this win, Black Sherif has become only the fourth artiste to be crowned AOTY twice, and the youngest to do that.

Medikal hurriedly leaves after Blacko wins AOTY

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal had been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year to Black Sherif.

The video showed Medikal leaving the event in high spirits while he held one of his team members,

Despite losing the main award, he won four categories, including the Most Popular Song with his Shoulder song.

Source: YEN.com.gh