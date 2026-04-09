The CEO of Manuel's Beauty Salon Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang has reportedly passed away

The news of the Ghana-based Nigerian celebrity hairstylist's untimely passing was announced on Wednesday, April 8, 2026

The Manuel's Beauty Salon CEO's untimely demise has triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana-based Nigerian celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang, popularly known as Manuel, has reportedly passed away.

Popular Ghana-based Nigerian celebrity hairstylist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Manuel's Beauty Salon, Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang, passes away. Photo source: @manuelsbeautty_gh

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian social media personality Grey Bervel announced the demise of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Manuel's Beauty Salon in a video on his official TikTok page on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

He said:

"Unfortunately, our brother and friend Manuel's Beauty GH has gone to be with the Lord. So, each client or anyone that has booked an appointment with him ahead of time, you are not able to reach him because, unfortunately, he has passed on."

What happened to celebrity hairstylist Manuel's Beauty?

The exact circumstances of the untimely demise of Manuel's Beauty CEO remain unknown, as Grey Bervel did not specify them in his announcement.

However, some reports indicate that the celebrity hairstylist passed away in his sleep on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Grey noted that someone had asked him to announce Manuel's demise to notify his important clients and loved ones.

The social media personality noted that the deceased's family would later share more details about the exact cause of his demise at an appropriate time.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to pray for the family of the late Manuel as they grieve over his untimely demise.

He said:

"I have been asked to let out this information so that you people will be in the know of what is really happening. Details as to what really happened will be shared by the family, but this is a little PSA to all of you that our brother has gone to be with the Lord."

"So, keep his family in your prayers when you are praying."

The news of Manuel's demise has evoked sadness among many netizens who mourned his demise on social media following the announcement.

Who was late hairstylist Manuel's Beauty CEO?

The late Manuel's Beauty CEO, real name Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang, was a Ghana-based Nigerian hairstylist and businessman.

For many years, he was renowned for styling the hairs of popular Ghanaian celebrities and former contestants of the popular TV3 beauty pageant competition, Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB).

Some of his notable clients included actress Joslyn Dumas, media personality Anita Akuffo, Joy News broadcaster and 2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adeti, and Nana Ama Royale.

He was also the father of a young child before his untimely passing.

Popular Sompa FM Tarkwa media personality Kwame Owusu Antwi, aka Kwame Atoapim, passes away. Photo source: Kwame Atoapim, Sompa 101.1 FM Tarkwa

Source: Facebook

The Instagram video of Manuel's Beauty CEO styling Joslyn Dumas' hair is below:

Manuel's Beauty CEO's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bawers22 commented:

"What happened like gosh?"

Barbara said:

"Hmm, not me going to his shop today just to find out this sad news."

ElassticHeart wrote:

"Oh Manuel, I was just discussing this week with my mother that I want to go there, and she was even like, 'It's expensive,' so I held on. This is sad!"

Sompa FM Tarkwa presenter Kwame Atoapim dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Atoapim died on Monday, April 6, 2026.

The Sompa FM Tarkwa media personality's friends and employers announced the news of his demise on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh