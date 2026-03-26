Ibrahim Mahama wowed social media after a video showcased his elite racecar collection at a private event organised by his son

His garage features high-performance machines like the Porsche 992 GT3 RS, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the vehicles parked in the billionaire's garage, highlighting their features and multi-million-dollar value

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A video showing the powerful race cars owned by billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama has surfaced on social media and stirred reactions among Ghanaians.

Ibrahim Mahama's luxury car collection surfaces on social media and wows Ghanaians. Image credit: @honibrahimmaham, @forbesisacedd

Source: TikTok

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners is not only one of Ghana’s richest men and brother of the President, John Dramani Mahama, but he is also a car enthusiast who enjoys street racing and drifting.

This has led him to develop an impressive racecar collection, which was shown off during the first edition of the Supercar Spectacle, organised by his son, Ibrahim Mahama Jr.

Below is a TikTok video showing events during the Supercar spectacle.

Cars in Ibrahim Mahama’s racecar garage

Ibrahim Mahama’s garage contains a mix of powerful race cars and other luxury cars befitting his wealth and status as one of Ghana’s richest men.

A video shared by TikToker Forbesisacced showed the interior of the billionaire’s garage, paying particular attention to four cars parked inside.

1. Porsche 992 GT3 RS

One of the luxury cars owned by Ibrahim Mahama is a red Porsche 992 GT3 RS.

According to reports, the vehicle is a track-focused offering from Porsche, which operates as a street-legal supercar.

It boasts of a 4.0L flat-six engine, which can produce up to 525 horsepower.

The Porsche 992 GT3 RS reportedly utilises active aerodynamics and a drag reduction system (DRS) to go up to speeds of 285 km/h. The vehicle reportedly sells for close to $400,000 due to high demand.

2. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

The second car shown off in Ibrahim Mahama’s garage was an orange Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

The vehicle runs on a M178 twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine.

It is described as a 2-door sports car which can go from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 325km/h. It runs on a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, producing up to 720 horsepower.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is reportedly worth around $400000 to $600,000.

3 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce

The next car in Ibrahim Mahama's fleet is a red Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce (SV). He is reportedly the only individual in West Africa to own one.

According to reports, the vehicle features a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 740 horsepower and can go from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds! The Aventador reportedly has a top speed in excess of 350 km/h.

Per reports, it is worth between $400,000 and $550,000 on the open market.

4. White Brabus 650

The fourth car shown in Ibrahim Mahama’s garage is the White Brabus 650 with twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8.

Much like every car the businessman owns, it has impressive specs, capable of reaching a top speed of over 320 km/h. It uses a similar twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 to the Porsche and reportedly costs approximately $350,000.

Below is the TikTok video showing the cars parked in Ibrahim Mahama’s garage.

Footage of Ibrahim Mahama's racecar garage featuring a Porsche 992 GT3 RS, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, Lamborghini Aventador SV and Brabus 650 surfaces online. Image credit: @ghbrain

Source: TikTok

Ibrahim Mahama donates private jet to Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama donated his old private jet to the government of Ghana after purchasing a new one.

The businessman showed off his newly acquired Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, reportedly worth over $56m, and said the old Bombardier 604 would serve as an air ambulance for the people of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh