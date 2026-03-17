The popular Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine's mother, Rev Araba Forson, has broken her silence on the Anti-LGBTQ bill

In a video, the lady pastor stated that members of the community are born with it and not made, thus the bill should be cancelled

The remarks of the mother have triggered massive reactions on social media, as Ghanaians have blasted her over her defence

Rev Araba Forson, the mother of the Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine, has broken her silence on the Anti-LGBTQ bill as she allegedly defended the community.

Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine's mother, reacts to Ghana's Anti-LGBTQ bill as she defends the community. Image credit: We love Ghana, Angel Maxine

Source: Facebook

Ghana's Anti-LGBTQ bill continues to raise concerns. While some concerned citizens call for the bill's passage, others have indicated that it would infringe on the human rights of the community.

Speaking in a video that has caught the attention of many, Angel Maxine's mother claimed members of the LGBTQ community are born with it and not made; therefore, they should be left as they are.

According to her, the yet-to-be-passed bill has brought her so much pain as a mother, claiming her daughter was born and grew up as one of them.

Angel Maxine's mother stated that the bill, which may include reporting members, would be too difficult to handle, considering the pain she went through to fight for her child, adding that the bill should be completely cancelled.

“My name is Rev Araba Forson, the mother of Angel Maxine. The upcoming bill has given me so much pain, and I know some mothers are in the same situation. My child was born LGBTQ. Members of these communities are born with it and not made. They are like that, and they can not change,” she said.

“How can you tell me to come out and report my son so you can arrest him? What about the pain I went through during pregnancy? Just look at the pain you would put a mother through should this bill be passed,” Rev Araba added.

“I think there is no need for the bill. It should be cancelled completely. They are all human beings like everyone, and they deserve to live freely like everyone else. The bill is affecting my mental health. If your child is straight, that is fine, but I love my son being LGBTQ.”

Rev Araba Forson further called on mothers whose children are LGBTQ to unite in one accord to fight for their kids.

“All parents whose children are LGBTQ should join me, and let's fight for our children. Do not let society pressure you to see your kids as demons. Your child is special. I am expecting all LGBTQ mothers to come on board and let's fight,” she said.

The Instagram video of Rev Araba Forson is below:

Reactions to Angel Maxine's mother's remarks

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Rev Araba Forson’s remarks about the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

Jennifer wrote:

“A real mother will not encourage her children to do LGBTQ and truncate her lineage. As a mother, I'll train my children to be responsible.”

George Kesse wrote:

“Confused and failed mothers doing their best to make sure their children accept them. Should be the other way.”

Maxwell Ayettey wrote:

“With all due respect to Rev. Faustina Araba Forson, loving your child is natural—but asking a whole nation to abandon its values because of personal circumstances is another matter entirely. The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 is not about hatred; it is about protecting the moral and cultural foundations of Ghana. Compassion must never become an excuse to rewrite truth. A nation that loses its values loses its future.”

Yaw Darko write:

“Rev of which church? Madam pls read your bible well. God won't create someone with certain conditions he/she has no control over and turn around to give laws prohibiting practices related to the same conditions.”

The X video of Angel Maxine is below:

Angel Maxine embraces his uniqueness as LGBTQ as he expresses his opposition to the bill. Image credit: Angel Maxine

Source: Facebook

Angel Maxine opposes Anti-LGBTQ bill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Maxine embraced his uniqueness as LGBTQ as she shared her opposition to the bill.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Africa, Maxine established that she was born effeminate and has long embraced her uniqueness.

She further shared his struggle with social stigma and name-calling before she owned her personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh