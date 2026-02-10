Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya has reacted to some online claims about Pete Edochie's alleged demise on Tuesday, February 10, 2026

In a post, the renowned YouTuber questioned netizens responsible for peddling the false death news aabout the veteran Nollywood actor

Wode Maya's remarks on the Pete Edochie death hoax has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has reacted to the false rumours of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie's alleged death on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya reacts to veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie's death hoax. Photo source: Wodemaya, Pete Edochie

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, confusion arose on social media after an X page alleged that Pete Edochie had passed away at the age of 78 after being rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The account also claimed that the news of the veteran actor's death had been confirmed by his eldest son on social media.

However, extensive checks from reputable media outlets showed that the claims about Pete Edochie were completely false and not backed by any credible source.

There was also no verified statement from any member of the Edochie family confirming the rumour about their patriarch.

Neither one of his two sons, Yul Edochie nor Uche Edochie, had announced their father's death on social media.

The claims of Pete Edochie's death marked the latest in a series of hoaxes that have been circulated on social media on multiple occasions in recent years.

Wode Maya reacts to Pete Edochie's hoax

In response to the social media post about Pete Edochie's alleged death, Wode Maya slammed the netizen for peddling falsehood.

The Ghanaian YouTuber questioned why some netizens were eager to see the veteran Nollywood actor dead despite him being in good health.

He wrote:

"Why do you all seem so eager for this man to die? Almost every year, someone posts that he’s dead."

The X post showing Wode Maya's reaction to the Pete Edochie death hoax is below:

Wode Maya and wife welcome first child

Wode Maya and his wife welcomed their first child as a married couple weeks after the YouTuber announced in a Facebook post on January 11, 2026, that his wife, Miss Trudy, was pregnant in 2025 after several years of trying.

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, Wode Maya's wife, Miss Trudy, took to her official Facebook page to announce the news of her baby's delivery with Wode Maya.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu breaks his silence after rumours of his death emerged on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband with their newborn baby in the hospital delivery room, the Kenyan content creator, whose real name is Gertrude Awino Njeri Juma, expressed excitement and thanked God.

Miss Trudy also prayed for women dealing with infertility or miscarriages to retain hope and that God will reward them with their own children as he did with her.

The Facebook post of Miss Trudy announcing the birth of her first child with Wode Maya is below:

Wode Maya's remarks on hoax stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Black_mofo commented:

"They did same to Lumba till he finally died."

Poku61426616 wrote:

"People are often in a hurry to break bad news, especially when it's a difficult one, without thinking deeply about how it will affect those involved."

JoelakingSparks said:

"That’s sad. They need to let the old man be. May God keep him safe."

Kwaku Manu addresses alleged death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu addresses rumours of his alleged death on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

In a video, the Kumawood actor dismissed the claims and detailed how his friends and damily had been deeply affected by the death hoax.

Kwaku Manu also invoked several curses on the individual responsible for spreading the false news about him on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh