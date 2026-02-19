The one-week celebration of the late Ghanaian music legend, Yaw Sarpong, is currently unfolding at Asoufua Town Park.

TikTok footage circulating online captures the meticulous arrangements, with his image prominently displayed amid elegant decorations and tributes from fans and well-wishers.

This observance follows the memorable candlelight vigil on February 18, which drew a massive turnout of friends, fans, and fellow music stars.

The evening was filled with heartfelt performances and collective celebrations of the late artist’s life and contributions to gospel music, leaving lasting impressions on attendees.

The funeral committee, including his elder brother, Osofo Emmanuel Poku; family head, Bishop John Kofi Poku; family PRO, Don Simon; and Yaw Sarpong’s children, Kofi Spirit and Charles Owusu, have not yet announced the burial date. Many expect key details about the final rites to be shared during the one-week celebrations.

During the candlelight vigil, Adwoa Pinamang, Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife, was spotted overcome with emotion, surrounded by family and close friends.

His only daughter leaned on her brothers, visibly in tears, while young relatives also showed their grief.

Despite the sorrow, the vigil celebrated the music legend’s enduring legacy.

Top music stars present at Yaw Sarpong's vigil

Attendees included notable figures such as GAMBRO President, music colleagues Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Ohene Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Rev. Thomas Yawson, and Great Ampong, among others.

Performances and reminiscences highlighted the strong bonds he forged throughout his career and the lasting impact he left on Ghanaian gospel music.

The week-long observance continues to trend online, as fans and peers alike honour the remarkable life and contributions of Yaw Sarpong, celebrating his legacy with grandeur and heartfelt emotion.

Source: YEN.com.gh