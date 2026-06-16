Delay, a popular Ghanaian media personality, reacted to a troll’s childbirth comment on X

The troll, identified as Bello, made a personal remark about Delay not giving birth

Delay’s warning to the troll sparked reactions, with many calling for respect and accountability online

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has drawn attention on X after responding to a troll’s comment about childbirth.

Delay breaks the silence after the troll’s personal childbirth comment. Image credit delayghana

Source: Instagram

The post, which has since become a talking point online, included a personal remark about the popular broadcaster's private life.

X user trolls delay over childbirth

The exchange began after an X user identified as Bello, with the handle @Societyhate666, reacted to a post about long barren runs ending in 2026.

In the comment, the user dragged Delay into the conversation and wrote:

“Two long barren runs come to an end in 2026 but Delay and is yet to give birth.”

The remark quickly caught attention because many people felt it touched on a sensitive personal matter. Childbirth, family and motherhood are issues many consider private, especially when used in public conversations about women.

Delay responds to the troll

Delay did not allow the comment to pass quietly. She shared a screenshot of the post and responded with a short but firm warning to the user.

She wrote:

“Keep the same energy when cops come knocking!!!!”

Check out the X post below:

Her response immediately got people talking, with many praising her for not exchanging insults with the troll. Instead, she kept her words brief, direct and serious.

Delay’s response sparks reactions

Many social media users supported Delay’s reaction and said the comment was unnecessary. Some argued that public figures may be open to criticism, but comments about childbirth and personal family matters cross a line.

Others also said the issue should serve as a reminder that social media users must be careful about what they write online. For them, freedom of speech does not mean people can make personal remarks about others without consequences.

The incident also sparked a wider conversation about how women in the public eye are often judged over marriage, childbirth and family life.

Some users noted that such pressure is unfair, especially because these are deeply personal areas of life.

Check out some comments below:

Alex Freeman commented:

"I wonder how any man, born of a woman, would come out and make such an utterance. Family planning failed us on this occasion."

iknow_dem commented:

"What’s going to be the charge? He is not God, and I know that at the right time God will answer all your prayers. Just ignore him. I also want to remind you that you cannot arrest someone simply for calling you barren. Some people just do not want children at all."

Nana Kofi Waddle commented:

"Set example er please, every day like this saa and nothing happens, and they keep doing it…… as stone get one nu you see they don’t take this foolish on him anymore, arrest them, let them feel the heat."

Cape Mfantse commented:

"While I disagree with him for his stupid post, his action can't be labelled as a criminal offence.... Hence, the police can't arrest him..... Unless the police aren't honest."

RichLabs commented:

"I don't know why some of you think this woman is barren and if she's, why won't some of you scumbags let this woman be."

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, pushes back against criticism of her interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Image credit: @niiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

Delay defended interview style with RNAQ

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay defended her interviewing style during her interaction with billionaire businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Amid the backlash following the interview, the media personality celebrated the 18th anniversary of her celebrated Delay Show.

A fan praised her as the best interviewer around, and she retweeted the post to indicate she saw nothing amiss with her RNAQ interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh