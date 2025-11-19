A young footballer has died after being shot in a revenge attack he had no connection to

Gunman missed his intended target during a feud over a leaked immoral tape, tragically hitting Umberto Catanzaro instead

Five suspects were arrested as the investigation into the shocking Naples ambush continues

A tragic story from Naples has left the Italian grassroots football community and hundreds of fans heartbroken, as 23-year-old winger Umberto Catanzaro lost his life after a senseless revenge attack spiralled fatally out of control.

What began as retaliation over a leaked inappropriate video ended with an innocent player paying the ultimate price.

Umberto Catanzaro dies in a disturbing case of mistaken revenge in Naples, Italy. Image credit: Wachster

Source: Getty Images

Umberto Catanzaro killed after two months in hospital

According to Cronache de la Campania, Catanzaro passed away on Monday morning, two months after being caught in the crossfire of a violent ambush on September 15 in the Spanish Quarter of Naples.

According to investigators, as covered by Notizie, the shooting was ordered by a local crime boss furious that her 17-year-old boyfriend had circulated an immoral video of his teenage daughter.

Seeking revenge, the 46-year-old gang figure reportedly rode into the neighbourhood on a stolen scooter accompanied by his 16-year-old son and a third accomplice. Their goal was to track down the boyfriend, believed to be linked to a rival group.

When they found the teen inside a Smart Fortwo, the crime boss’s son allegedly fired two shots into the vehicle. But instead of hitting the intended target, the bullets struck Catanzaro, who happened to be in the same car at the time.

Wounded in the abdomen, the young footballer managed to escape and reach his father-in-law’s home, where he was rushed to Pellegrini Hospital. Despite weeks of treatment in intensive care, his condition deteriorated, and he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Local reports stress that Catanzaro had absolutely no connection to the dispute and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong moment.

Promising winger Umberto Catanzaro tragically lost his life two months after being caught in the crossfire of a botched revenge ambush in Naples’ Spanish Quarter. Image credit: M.Calcio

Source: Twitter

Clubs and coaches pay tribute to Catanzaro

Meanwhile, Catanzaro, who previously represented Rione Terra Calcio and Monteruscello Calcio, was remembered fondly by Luigi Testa, technical director at Rione Terra.

He described the winger as a hardworking, humble, and well-mannered young athlete who left a strong impression despite spending only a few months with the squad last season.

Testa revealed that the club had promoted him to the first team on the recommendation of coach Umberto Stellato, and though recurring injuries affected his progress, Catanzaro’s professionalism never wavered.

Catanzaro's passing: Fans mourn

Supporters across Italy and beyond have flooded social media with heartfelt messages as soon as the heartbreaking news broke on Monday.

“Such a talented boy. Life can be so cruel. Rest in peace, Umberto,” @Manuel89 wrote on X.

“He worked hard for his football dream. To die because of someone else’s madness is heartbreaking,” another fan named Federico Cezar, commented on Facebook.

“An innocent life gone for nothing. Justice must be served.” Enzo Francisco also said on X.

Lawrence Okonji passes away in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Lawrence Okonji has lost his life as the African football fraternity mourned.

The sad incident happened just a day before Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff defeat to DR Congo in Morocco.

Source: YEN.com.gh