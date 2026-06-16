A Ghanaian man has triggered reactions online in the wake of his commentary about Ghana’s upcoming game vs Panama

He has raised concerns over the plan for free tickets to attend the game and was calling for an update

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised

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A young man based in Canada has taken to social media to share his frustration regarding Ghana’s upcoming first group game against Panama in the 2026 World Cup.

Known on TikTok as @wopapati, he posted a video reacting to the announcement by President John Mahama to distribute free tickets to diasporans in Canada and the US to watch the World Cup games.

A Ghanaian man in Canada raises concerns over the distribution of free tickets for the Ghana vs Panama game. Photo credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images, @wopapati TikTok

Source: UGC

Focusing on Ghana’s first group game against Panama, the young man lamented that efforts to get a free ticket have proven to be a daunting challenge.

He lamented that all the due processes required by the Ghana High Commission in Canada to obtain a match ticket had been followed, but to no avail.

“In Canada, I am not aware they have distributed any free tickets to anyone. You are asked to apply for tickets by sending your email to a specific email address, but we have not yet received any response.”

The man is therefore demanding clarification from the relevant authorities on what is happening with the allocation of tickets.

“So is it the case that Mahama has lied to us? The government should come and tell us something. If the tickets have been distributed already, let us know what is going on.”

The concerns of the young man come as the Black Stars prepare to play their opening group match against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17.

OK Elvis appeals to government on ticket distribution

Recently, Canadian-based streamer OK Elvis also appealed to the government to ensure that tickets being issued to Ghanaians attending the World Cup are given to die-hard supporters who are willing to cheer the team to victory.

“Our humble appeal is that these tickets go to the right people so that we can get real fans and genuine supporters inside the stadium to support the Black Stars of Ghana in their first game. This game is very important to the whole nation and to the Black Stars of Ghana if they are going to go forward in this World Cup. We plead and beg you that the tickets should go to the right people so that we can go to the stadium in our numbers with full energy, passion, and full support to help the Black Stars of Ghana win this World Cup and this match in particular,” he said.

Ghanaians in Canada warm up as they meet to rehearse JAMA songs ahead of Black Stars vs Panama match. Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images, @theanumstudios/TikTok

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video of the Ghanaian man appealing ahead of Ghana’s game vs Panama.

Reactions to tickets for Black Stars match

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised ahead of the Ghana vs Panama game.

YAW stated:

“I hear you, I'm in Montreal. Imagine it's match day, how am I going to reach Toronto?”

S.Y. Frey wrote:

“I got mine Monday dawn.”

BOUNTY 1 added:

“We haven’t received any tickets.”

Evans Ofori stated:

“Settings nkoaa bro! Don’t believe these politicians.”

Sense REC added:

“It’s funny how you people believe this man.”

Supercomputer rates Ghana’s World Cup chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer simulation rated Ghana low among teams likely to win the 2026 World Cup.

The prediction was based on factors including the Black Stars’ poor form, having not won a match since October 2025, despite a new coach bringing energy to the team.

Source: YEN.com.gh