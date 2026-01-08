Star actor Van Vicker has celebrated completing his LLB at Wisconsin International University College

The actor shared a video partying with some of his schoolmates after their examinations

Fans have showered Van Vicker with heartfelt congratulations following his academic milestone

Celebrated Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Joseph Van Vicker has completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree at Wisconsin International University College, a private university in Accra.

Van Vicker announced the completion of his studies on Instagram on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, with an upbeat video that seemed to show him celebrating with classmates.

Van Vicker parties with classmates after completing law degree programme at Wisconsin International University College, Accra. Photo source: @iamvanvicker

Source: Instagram

The actor had different moments with some of his mates while sharing food and drinks amid music and dance.

Sharing the video, Van Vicker expressed gratitude to God and indicated that he was awaiting their graduation ceremony.

"Bachelor of Laws (LLB – Legum Baccalaureus) program is complete. Awaiting graduation. God has been good to me. I am grateful. To my colleagues, you all have been extraordinary. God bless," he wrote in the caption.

See Van Vicker's Instagram post below:

Van Vicker has completed his LLB programme just under three years after enrolling/ It is his third academic degree in five years.

The actor obtained two degrees, a Bachelor's and a Master's, from the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

He received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Strategic Communications in 2021, 26 years after completing his secondary school education at Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast. He followed up with a Master's degree from AUCC in November 2022. At the time of his Master's graduation, Van Vicker was 46.

An Instagram photo of Van Vicker in Mfantsipim school:

In less than six months, he announced he had started the programme in March 2023, adding that he was going to complete it in about three years and become a lawyer by 2027.

Van Vicker pursues law for his daughter

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the actor explained that it would take him two years to complete his programme at Wisconsin, after which he would proceed to the Ghana School of Law for two years.

"I'm studying for a law degree at Wisconsin and God willing, I will become a lawyer in 2027. I will complete Wisconsin and enrol in the law school proper for two years," he said.

Sharing his motivation, he indicated that his interest in becoming a lawyer was also to support J'dyl's career after she completed her law degree.

"Me becoming a lawyer will serve as a form of backing structure for my daughter, who is also studying law at Leicester University," he said, adding that the idea of practising together with J'dyl is "desirable, conceivable, and feasible."

Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, pose at his Master's degree graduation at African University College of Communications in 2022. Photo source: @iamvanvikcer

Source: Instagram

Fans congratulate Van Vicker on LLB completion

The announcement sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and supporters. Below are some of the messages YEN.com.gh compiled.

eyes4u271329 said:

"Congratulations, my friend. Blessings always 🙏🌹 ❤️."

belindachiluwe said:

"That's beautiful💣🌞❤ it has been God Himself since stage one up to the next level continue stay blessed dear person. Congratulations in advance......✍🖑💯❤💣🔥🌷."

albysonkay said:

"Congratulations 👏🏾❤️ It can only get greater."

Van Vicker's 1st daughter bags law degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Van Vicker's first daughter, J'dyl Vanette, had also graduated with a law degree from Leicester University.

The proud father announced the 21-year-old's graduation with a lovely photo and caption on Instagram, triggering heartwarming reactions from his colleagues and fans.

